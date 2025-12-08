Best Bowling Figures in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Arshad Khan of Gujarat Titans Tops List

Former RCB player is also in the list.

The best bowling figures in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) history have come from some top performers who turned matches with their spells. The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy is one of India’s major domestic T20 tournaments and has helped many players show their skills and move closer to IPL or India selection.

Even though batting performances often grab more attention, SMAT has seen many brilliant bowling efforts in each and every season. Several bowlers have taken six-wicket hauls, kept the run rate extremely low, and produced spells that completely turned the game in their team’s favour.

Let’s look at the best bowling figures in SMAT.

Arshad Khan

Gujarat Titans pacer Arshad Khan is at the top of the list for the best bowling figures in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. In the 2025-26 season, while playing for Madhya Pradesh against Jadavpur University Campus, Kolkata, he took six wickets for just nine runs in his four-over spell. His brilliant bowling helped Madhya Pradesh restrict Chandigarh to 134/8 in 20 overs.

🚨 Record Alert 🚨



4️⃣ Overs

1️⃣ Maiden

9️⃣ Runs

6️⃣ Wickets



Mohd. Arshad Khan produced the best ever bowling figures in #SMAT history.



He achieved the feat playing for Madhya Pradesh against Chandigarh in Kolkata 👏🙌



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/qYYGlGVy3s@IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/9e5HyomVVn — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 7, 2025

In the second innings, MP chased the target easily in 14 overs with seven wickets in hand. Arshad Khan was named the Player of the Match, and he now holds the best bowling figures in SMAT.

Ravi Teja

Ravi Teja holds the second spot on the list of bowlers with the best bowling figures in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. In the 2023 season, while playing for Hyderabad against Chhattisgarh at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, the pacer took six wickets and gave away only 13 runs in his four overs.

His brilliant spell helped Hyderabad bowl out Chhattisgarh for just 97 runs. The chase was comfortable for Hyderabad. They reached the target with 24 balls remaining and six wickets in hand.

Arzan Nagwaswalla

Gujarat left-arm pacer Arzan Nagwaswalla produced a brilliant spell against Railways in the 2023 season at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. In the first innings, he destroyed the Railways batting lineup by taking six wickets for just 13 runs in his four overs. He also bowled two maiden overs. Gujarat bowled out Railways for 149 in 20 overs.

In reply, Gujarat chased down the target comfortably, reaching 153/2 in just 15.1 overs. Their top four batters finished the job, but the main credit went to Arzan Nagwaswalla. His figures of 6/13 remain the third-best bowling figures in SMAT history.

ALSO READ:

Deepak Punia

Deepak Punia, the right-arm pacer, is currently fourth on the list of bowlers with the best bowling figures in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy history. In the 2025 season, while playing for Services against Haryana at the Palam A Ground, Model Sports Complex in Delhi, he delivered an outstanding spell in the second innings.

Deepak took six wickets and gave away only 14 runs in his four overs, helping Services restrict Haryana to 126/8. Earlier in the match, Services had scored 141/6 in their 20 overs. Thanks to Deepak’s brilliant bowling, Services went on to win the match by 15 runs.

Swapnil Singh

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Swapnil Singh is at number 5 on the list of best bowling figures in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. While playing for Baroda against Saurashtra in the 2015 season at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, he delivered an excellent spell in the second innings. Swapnil took six wickets in four overs and gave away only 19 runs at an economy rate of 4.75.

His brilliant bowling helped Baroda restrict Saurashtra to 119/8 in 20 overs and win the match by 24 runs. Earlier in the first innings, Baroda had scored 143/5 in their 20 overs. Swapnil Singh is currently representing Tripura in domestic cricket.

Best Bowling Figures in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Bowler Name Team Figures Against Season Arshad Khan Madhya Pradesh 6/9 Chandigarh 2025-26 Ravi Teja Hyderabad 6/13 Chhattisgarh 2023 Arzan Nagwaswalla Gujarat 6/13 Railways 2023 Deepak Punia Services 6/14 Haryana 2015 Swapnil Singh Baroda 6/19 Saurashtra 2015

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.