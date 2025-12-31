News
Best Bowling Figures in T20 World Cup
features

Best Bowling Figures in T20 World Cup

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: December 31, 2025
3 min read

The list is dominated by subcontinent bowlers.

Best Bowling Figures in T20 World Cup

Who holds the best bowling figures in T20 World Cup? Every edition has seen outstanding bowling performances where a single spell has completely changed a match. The list includes both pacers and spinners, with most of the bowlers coming from the subcontinent.

The first way to decide who holds the record is by looking at how many wickets a bowler took in the spell. If two bowlers have the same number of wickets, then the runs conceded are compared to determine the better figures.

With the T20 World Cup 2026 around the corner, let’s take a look at the best bowling figures in T20 World Cup.

Best Bowling Figures in T20 World Cup

During the T20 World Cup 2012, Sri Lanka played Zimbabwe in the opening match at Hambantota. In the second innings, Ajantha Mendis took six wickets while conceding only eight runs in his four overs. He bowled at an economy rate of just two runs per over, which remains the best bowling figures in T20 World Cup history.

Sri Lanka batted first and scored 182/4. In reply, Zimbabwe were restricted to 100 runs, with Mendis being the standout bowler for the hosts. He finished the tournament as the leading wicket-taker, picking up 15 wickets in six innings.

BowlersTeamAgainstFiguresWicketsAverageStrike RateEdition
Ajantha MendisSri Lanka Zimbabwe6/8159.809.602012
Rangana HerathSri Lanka New Zealand 5/368.8311.502014
Umar Gul Pakistan New Zealand 5/61312.5011.302009
Fazalhaq Farooqi Afghanistan Uganda 5/9179.418.942024
Sam Curran England Afghanistan5/101311.3810.462022
Akeal Hosein West IndiesUganda 5/11915.6616.662024
Ahsan Malik NetherlandsSouth Africa 5/191213.8312.412014
Adam ZampaAustralia Bangladesh5/191312.0712.462021
Mujeeb ur Rahman Afghanistan Scotland 5/2079.2810.282021
Mustafizur Rahman Afghanistan New Zealand5/221612.1811.932016

Best Bowling Figures in T20 World Cup in Each Edition

The list of the best bowling figures in T20 World Cup, edition-wise, is dominated by pacers, as out of nine, six are fast bowlers, and three are spinners.

BowlersTeam AgainstFiguresWicketsAverage Strike Rate Edition
Mark GillespieNew Zealand Kenya 4/762619.832007
Umar Gul Pakistan New Zealand 5/61312.5011.302009
Dirk NannesAustralia Bangladesh4/181413.0711.142010
Ajantha MendisSri Lanka Zimbabwe6/8159.809.602012
Rangana HerathSri Lanka New Zealand 5/368.8311.502014
Mustafizur Rahman BangladeshNew Zealand5/221612.1811.932016
Adam ZampaAustralia Bangladesh5/191312.0712.462021
Sam Curran EnglandAfghanistan5/101311.3810.462022
Fazalhaq FarooqiAfghanistanUganda 5/9179.418.942024

ALSO READ:

Best Bowling Figures For India in A Single T20 World Cup Edition

India’s legendary spinner Ravichandran Ashwin features three times in the list of best bowling figures for India in a single T20 World Cup edition.

Bowlers AgainstFigures WicketsAverage Strike Rate Edition
RP SinghSouth Africa 4/131212.66122007
Zaheer KhanIreland4/19717.5712.572009
Ashish NehraAfghanistan3/191015.60122010
Harbhajan SinghEngland4/124892012
Ravichandran AshwinAustralia 4/111111.2712.632014
Ravichandran AshwinBangladesh2/20428.7522.502016
Ravindra JadejaScotland3/15714.4214.572021
Ravichandran AshwinZimbabwe3/22625.83192022
Arshdeep SinghUSA4/91712.6410.582024

Standout T20 World Cup Performances

RP Singh in 2007

RP Singh played a huge role for India in the T20 World Cup 2007. He took 12 wickets in the tournament, with his best figures of 4/13 against South Africa. He also bowled well in the final, where he took 3/26 against Pakistan and helped India win the title. RP Singh was the joint second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament.

Sam Curran in 2022

Sam Curran won the Player of the Tournament award at the T20 World Cup 2022. He took 13 wickets and was the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament. His best figures came against Afghanistan, where he took 5/10. He also bowled brilliantly in the final, taking 3/12 against Pakistan and winning the Player of the Match award.

Arshdeep Singh in 2024

Arshdeep Singh was the joint highest wicket-taker in the T20 World Cup 2024. He took 17 wickets in the tournament. His best figures came against the USA, where he took 4/9. In the final against South Africa, he bowled really well, conceding only 20 runs and taking two wickets.

