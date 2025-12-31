The list is dominated by subcontinent bowlers.

Who holds the best bowling figures in T20 World Cup? Every edition has seen outstanding bowling performances where a single spell has completely changed a match. The list includes both pacers and spinners, with most of the bowlers coming from the subcontinent.

The first way to decide who holds the record is by looking at how many wickets a bowler took in the spell. If two bowlers have the same number of wickets, then the runs conceded are compared to determine the better figures.

With the T20 World Cup 2026 around the corner, let’s take a look at the best bowling figures in T20 World Cup.

Best Bowling Figures in T20 World Cup

During the T20 World Cup 2012, Sri Lanka played Zimbabwe in the opening match at Hambantota. In the second innings, Ajantha Mendis took six wickets while conceding only eight runs in his four overs. He bowled at an economy rate of just two runs per over, which remains the best bowling figures in T20 World Cup history.

Sri Lanka batted first and scored 182/4. In reply, Zimbabwe were restricted to 100 runs, with Mendis being the standout bowler for the hosts. He finished the tournament as the leading wicket-taker, picking up 15 wickets in six innings.

Bowlers Team Against Figures Wickets Average Strike Rate Edition Ajantha Mendis Sri Lanka Zimbabwe 6/8 15 9.80 9.60 2012 Rangana Herath Sri Lanka New Zealand 5/3 6 8.83 11.50 2014 Umar Gul Pakistan New Zealand 5/6 13 12.50 11.30 2009 Fazalhaq Farooqi Afghanistan Uganda 5/9 17 9.41 8.94 2024 Sam Curran England Afghanistan 5/10 13 11.38 10.46 2022 Akeal Hosein West Indies Uganda 5/11 9 15.66 16.66 2024 Ahsan Malik Netherlands South Africa 5/19 12 13.83 12.41 2014 Adam Zampa Australia Bangladesh 5/19 13 12.07 12.46 2021 Mujeeb ur Rahman Afghanistan Scotland 5/20 7 9.28 10.28 2021 Mustafizur Rahman Afghanistan New Zealand 5/22 16 12.18 11.93 2016

Best Bowling Figures in T20 World Cup in Each Edition

The list of the best bowling figures in T20 World Cup, edition-wise, is dominated by pacers, as out of nine, six are fast bowlers, and three are spinners.

Bowlers Team Against Figures Wickets Average Strike Rate Edition Mark Gillespie New Zealand Kenya 4/7 6 26 19.83 2007 Umar Gul Pakistan New Zealand 5/6 13 12.50 11.30 2009 Dirk Nannes Australia Bangladesh 4/18 14 13.07 11.14 2010 Ajantha Mendis Sri Lanka Zimbabwe 6/8 15 9.80 9.60 2012 Rangana Herath Sri Lanka New Zealand 5/3 6 8.83 11.50 2014 Mustafizur Rahman Bangladesh New Zealand 5/22 16 12.18 11.93 2016 Adam Zampa Australia Bangladesh 5/19 13 12.07 12.46 2021 Sam Curran England Afghanistan 5/10 13 11.38 10.46 2022 Fazalhaq Farooqi Afghanistan Uganda 5/9 17 9.41 8.94 2024

ALSO READ:

Best Bowling Figures For India in A Single T20 World Cup Edition

India’s legendary spinner Ravichandran Ashwin features three times in the list of best bowling figures for India in a single T20 World Cup edition.

Bowlers Against Figures Wickets Average Strike Rate Edition RP Singh South Africa 4/13 12 12.66 12 2007 Zaheer Khan Ireland 4/19 7 17.57 12.57 2009 Ashish Nehra Afghanistan 3/19 10 15.60 12 2010 Harbhajan Singh England 4/12 4 8 9 2012 Ravichandran Ashwin Australia 4/11 11 11.27 12.63 2014 Ravichandran Ashwin Bangladesh 2/20 4 28.75 22.50 2016 Ravindra Jadeja Scotland 3/15 7 14.42 14.57 2021 Ravichandran Ashwin Zimbabwe 3/22 6 25.83 19 2022 Arshdeep Singh USA 4/9 17 12.64 10.58 2024

Standout T20 World Cup Performances

RP Singh in 2007

RP Singh played a huge role for India in the T20 World Cup 2007. He took 12 wickets in the tournament, with his best figures of 4/13 against South Africa. He also bowled well in the final, where he took 3/26 against Pakistan and helped India win the title. RP Singh was the joint second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament.

Sam Curran in 2022

Sam Curran won the Player of the Tournament award at the T20 World Cup 2022. He took 13 wickets and was the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament. His best figures came against Afghanistan, where he took 5/10. He also bowled brilliantly in the final, taking 3/12 against Pakistan and winning the Player of the Match award.

Arshdeep Singh in 2024

Arshdeep Singh was the joint highest wicket-taker in the T20 World Cup 2024. He took 17 wickets in the tournament. His best figures came against the USA, where he took 4/9. In the final against South Africa, he bowled really well, conceding only 20 runs and taking two wickets.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.