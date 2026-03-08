Women’s cricket has seen some amazing bowling performances over the years, with several players taking the best bowling figures in Women’s ODIs.

The format has also seen many high-scoring matches as well as some low-scoring thrillers. While many pitches have helped batters score freely, there have also been times when bowlers dominated the game with match-winning spells.

Here are some of the best bowling figures in women’s ODIs.

Sajjida Shah: 7/4 vs Japan, 2003

In the match between Pakistan and Japan in Amsterdam on July 21, 2003, Sajjida Shah took seven wickets and recorded figures of 7/4. This is still at the top of the list for the best bowling figures in women’s ODIs.

After scoring 181/6 in the first innings, Pakistan bowled out Japan for just 28 runs, with Sajjida Shah being the standout bowler in the match.

Joanna Chamberlain: 7/8 vs Denmark, 1991

On July 19, 1991, during a match between England and Denmark, Joanna Chamberlain destroyed the Denmark batting lineup and took seven wickets in the innings. With figures of 7/8, she is second on the list of best bowling figures in women’s ODIs.

In that match, Denmark were bowled out for just 47 runs, and England chased the target in 20.2 overs with nine wickets in hand.

ALSO READ:

Anisa Mohammed: 7/14 vs Pakistan, 2011

Anisa Mohammed of the West Indies bowled a spell of 7/14 against Pakistan in the Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier match in Mirpur on November 26, 2011. This is the third-best bowling figures in women’s ODIs.

West Indies batted first and posted 250/5 in 50 overs. In reply, Pakistan were bowled out for just 120 runs, and the Caribbean side won the match by 130 runs. Anisa Mohammed was named the Player of the Match.

Alana King: 7/18 vs South Africa, 2025

On 25 October 2025, in the Women’s World Cup 2025 in Indore, a brilliant bowling performance was seen from Australia against South Africa. In the match, the Proteas were bowled out for just 97 runs. One Australian bowler delivered an outstanding spell and finished with figures of 7/18, which ranks fourth in the list of best bowling figures in women’s ODIs.

Australia won the match comfortably by seven wickets as they chased the small target in just 16.5 overs.

Ellyse Perry: 7/22 vs England, 2019

In the match between England and Australia in Canterbury on July 7, 2019, Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry delivered a magical spell as she took seven England wickets in the second innings. Having posted a total of 269/7 in the first innings, Australia later won the match by 194 runs, courtesy of Ellyse Perry’s bowling.

She bowled a spell of 7/22, which is currently the fifth in the list of best bowling figures in women’s ODIs.

Best Bowling Figures in Women’s ODIs

Player Bowling Figures Team Opposition Venue Date Sajjida Shah 7/4 Pakistan Women Japan Women Amsterdam 21 Jul 2003 Joanna Chamberlain 7/8 England Women Denmark Women Haarlem 19 Jul 1991 Anisa Mohammed 7/14 West Indies Women Pakistan Women Mirpur 26 Nov 2011 Alana King 7/18 Australia Women South Africa Women Indore 25 Oct 2025 Ellyse Perry 7/22 Australia Women England Women Canterbury 7 Jul 2019 Shelley Nitschke 7/24 Australia Women England Women Kidderminster 19 Aug 2005 Amelia Kerr 7/34 New Zealand Women Zimbabwe Women Dunedin 8 Mar 2026 Thipatcha Putthawong 6/6 Thailand Women Zimbabwe Women Bangkok 19 Apr 2023 Jacqueline Lord 6/10 New Zealand Women India Women Auckland 14 Jan 1982 Mamatha Maben 6/10 India Women Sri Lanka Women Kandy 25 Apr 2004

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.