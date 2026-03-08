Women’s cricket has seen some amazing bowling performances over the years, with several players taking the best bowling figures in Women’s ODIs.
The format has also seen many high-scoring matches as well as some low-scoring thrillers. While many pitches have helped batters score freely, there have also been times when bowlers dominated the game with match-winning spells.
Here are some of the best bowling figures in women’s ODIs.
In the match between Pakistan and Japan in Amsterdam on July 21, 2003, Sajjida Shah took seven wickets and recorded figures of 7/4. This is still at the top of the list for the best bowling figures in women’s ODIs.
After scoring 181/6 in the first innings, Pakistan bowled out Japan for just 28 runs, with Sajjida Shah being the standout bowler in the match.
On July 19, 1991, during a match between England and Denmark, Joanna Chamberlain destroyed the Denmark batting lineup and took seven wickets in the innings. With figures of 7/8, she is second on the list of best bowling figures in women’s ODIs.
In that match, Denmark were bowled out for just 47 runs, and England chased the target in 20.2 overs with nine wickets in hand.
Anisa Mohammed of the West Indies bowled a spell of 7/14 against Pakistan in the Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier match in Mirpur on November 26, 2011. This is the third-best bowling figures in women’s ODIs.
West Indies batted first and posted 250/5 in 50 overs. In reply, Pakistan were bowled out for just 120 runs, and the Caribbean side won the match by 130 runs. Anisa Mohammed was named the Player of the Match.
On 25 October 2025, in the Women’s World Cup 2025 in Indore, a brilliant bowling performance was seen from Australia against South Africa. In the match, the Proteas were bowled out for just 97 runs. One Australian bowler delivered an outstanding spell and finished with figures of 7/18, which ranks fourth in the list of best bowling figures in women’s ODIs.
Australia won the match comfortably by seven wickets as they chased the small target in just 16.5 overs.
In the match between England and Australia in Canterbury on July 7, 2019, Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry delivered a magical spell as she took seven England wickets in the second innings. Having posted a total of 269/7 in the first innings, Australia later won the match by 194 runs, courtesy of Ellyse Perry’s bowling.
She bowled a spell of 7/22, which is currently the fifth in the list of best bowling figures in women’s ODIs.
|Player
|Bowling Figures
|Team
|Opposition
|Venue
|Date
|Sajjida Shah
|7/4
|Pakistan Women
|Japan Women
|Amsterdam
|21 Jul 2003
|Joanna Chamberlain
|7/8
|England Women
|Denmark Women
|Haarlem
|19 Jul 1991
|Anisa Mohammed
|7/14
|West Indies Women
|Pakistan Women
|Mirpur
|26 Nov 2011
|Alana King
|7/18
|Australia Women
|South Africa Women
|Indore
|25 Oct 2025
|Ellyse Perry
|7/22
|Australia Women
|England Women
|Canterbury
|7 Jul 2019
|Shelley Nitschke
|7/24
|Australia Women
|England Women
|Kidderminster
|19 Aug 2005
|Amelia Kerr
|7/34
|New Zealand Women
|Zimbabwe Women
|Dunedin
|8 Mar 2026
|Thipatcha Putthawong
|6/6
|Thailand Women
|Zimbabwe Women
|Bangkok
|19 Apr 2023
|Jacqueline Lord
|6/10
|New Zealand Women
|India Women
|Auckland
|14 Jan 1982
|Mamatha Maben
|6/10
|India Women
|Sri Lanka Women
|Kandy
|25 Apr 2004
