Best Catches of T20 World Cup 2026: Brian Bennett With a Spectacular Flying Stunner Against Oman Leads the Way

The T20 World Cup 2026 has already delivered some of the brilliant catches in the tournament.

Compared to the previous editions, the overall fielding standards have improved significantly.

Let’s take a look at the best catches of T20 World Cup 2026, some of which could also feature among the greatest catches in T20 World Cup history.

Brian Bennett vs Oman

In the match between Zimbabwe and Oman at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo, Brian Bennett took one of the best catches of T20 World Cup 2026.

Brad Evans bowled a slower ball to Nadeem Khan, who stepped down the track and tried to hit it towards mid wicket. He did not time the shot well, and the ball was dropping into open space. Bennett ran quickly to his right from deep mid wicket, dived forward, and took a brilliant catch with both hands in the air.

The effort reminded fans of Glenn Phillips’ catch against Australia in the T20 World Cup 2022, and it is already being called one of the greatest catches in T20 World Cup history.

Brian Bennett took flight and took our breath away with a catch of the tournament contender 😮‍💨



Follow the #T20WorldCup here 👉 https://t.co/lkOSOhmQDQ pic.twitter.com/bWoirKmWDY — ICC (@ICC) February 9, 2026

Shimron Hetmyer vs Scotland

During the match between West Indies and Scotland at the Eden Gardens in Colombo, Shimron Hetmyer produced one of the best catches of T20 World Cup 2026 while fielding at deep backward square leg.

Shamar Joseph bowled to George Munsey, who played a powerful pull shot. The ball was struck flat and looked set to clear the fielder. Hetmyer moved quickly to his right and dived full stretch. While still in the air, he stretched out one hand and grabbed the ball before landing safely, completing a brilliant catch.

“You CANNOT do that, Shimron Hetmyer!” 🚀



A sensational moment in the field, and the West Indies’ celebration says it all 💪



ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup | #WIvSCO | LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/GKcXaJHm9F pic.twitter.com/GaiH4KdEuL — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 7, 2026

ALSO READ:

Daryl Mitchell vs UAE

In the match between New Zealand and UAE at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Mark Chapman and Daryl Mitchell combination takes one of the best catch of T20 World Cup 2026.

Mitchell Santner bowled to Alishan Sharafu, who played a big shot towards deep mid wicket. Mark Chapman, standing near the boundary, jumped and caught the ball but realised he was about to step over the ropes. Before touching the boundary, he pushed the ball back into the field. Daryl Mitchell, who was close by, quickly grabbed it to complete the catch.

Shaheen Afridi vs Netherlands

Similar to the Chapman and Mitchell relay catch, Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi combined to take a stunning relay effort that could be among the best catches of T20 World Cup 2026 during the match between Pakistan and Netherlands at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo.

Mohammad Nawaz bowled to Michael Levitt, who hit the ball high towards long off. It looked set to clear the boundary. Babar ran to his right and caught the ball near the rope, but his momentum was taking him over. Before stepping on the boundary, he pushed the ball back into the air. Shaheen Afridi, who had run across from mid on, completed the catch safely.

A solid relay catch!



Babar Azam & Shaheen Afridi produce a great relay catch at the boundary!



ICC Men's #T20WorldCup | #PAKvNED | LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/GKcXaJHm9F pic.twitter.com/Anou9KM88n — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 7, 2026

Dilon Heyliger vs South Africa

During the match between South Africa and Canada, Dilon Heyliger took one of the best catches of T20 World Cup 2026.

Ansh Patel bowled to Aiden Markram, who hit the ball hard towards long on. The shot was in the air and looked set to go for six. Heyliger ran quickly to his left and timed his jump perfectly at the edge of the boundary. He caught the ball just before it crossed the rope and made sure he did not touch the cushions despite his momentum. This could well be remembered as the best catch of T20 World Cup in this edition.

A stunner from Dilon Heyliger! 🤯



When Canada needed something special to send back Aiden Markram, he delivered in style. 💪



ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup | #SAvCAN | LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/3LPOCPHkGW pic.twitter.com/1fzXsPnOsL — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 9, 2026

Brandon McMullen vs West Indies

In the match between West Indies and Scotland, Safyaan Sharif bowled to Shimron Hetmyer, who tried to hit a big shot over wide mid wicket. The ball was struck hard and was moving away from the fielder.

Brandon McMullen sprinted to his left from long on and slid across the ground. With both hands stretched out, he completed a superb catch while sliding on the turf. He made sure the ball did not slip out of his hands after landing. It turned out to be one of the best catch of T20 World Cup in this edition.

Catch by McMullen at wide long-on as the dangerous Hetmyer departs, inches from the turf



Checked, cleared, and absolutely sensational! 💥

ICC Men's #T20WorldCup | #WIvSCO | LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/0WePayvggJ pic.twitter.com/9lHwHGUK5f — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 7, 2026

Rovman Powell vs England

Rovman Powell produced one of the best catches of T20 World Cup 2026 with an excellent effort near the boundary during the match against England at the Wankhede Stadium. The moment was important as West Indies later went on to win the match.

Jamie Overton stepped down the track to a tossed up delivery from Akeal Hosein and tried to hit it over long off. He was not fully to the pitch of the ball and lofted it high. Powell, standing close to the boundary cushions, judged it well. He caught the ball with reverse cup hands, flicked it back into the air as his momentum took him beyond the rope, stepped outside, and then came back in to complete the catch safely.

Rovman Powell ಗೆ ಸವಾಲಾ?😉



📺 ವೀಕ್ಷಿಸಿ | ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup 2026 | #WIvENG | LIVE NOW | ನಿಮ್ಮ Star Sports ಕನ್ನಡ & JioHotstar ನಲ್ಲಿ. pic.twitter.com/Mv3IVJ0qgb — Star Sports Kannada (@StarSportsKan) February 11, 2026

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.