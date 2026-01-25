Fastest 50 in T20Is: Abhishek Sharma Takes Second Spot Among Full Members With a Blistering Knock in IND vs NZ series

He is only the second Indian on the list.

Imagine playing a 20-ball innings, scoring 68 runs without playing a single dot ball. Though it can just be imagination for us, it is quite possible in the world of Abhishek Sharma. The youngster etched his name in the list for the fastest 50 in T20Is after his knock in the 3rd IND vs NZ T20I.

Fastest 50 in T20Is: Abhishek Sharma the Newest Entrant

Chasing 153, India lost a wicket on the first ball of the innings, as Sanju Samson was sent packing by Matt Henry. In the next 59 deliveries, it was game over. Abhishek Sharma brought up his 50 in just 14 deliveries, to end up behind his mentor Yuvraj Singh in the list for the fastest 50 in T20Is.

Here are the top five fastest 50s in the T20I format:

Yuvraj Singh (12 Balls) vs England, 2007

An innings which lives rent free in the hearts of every Indian, Yuvraj Singh was in a league of his own against England in the T20 World Cup 2007 fixture. He tonked Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over to shift the momentum completely towards the Indian side.

Abhishek Sharma (14 Balls) vs New Zealand, 2026

When the mentor does it, the student has to give it a go, to say the least. Abhishek Sharma went after Yuvraj Singh’s record and how! The young Indian opener smashed 68* off just 20 deliveries to take the Kiwi bowlers to the cleaners. Some of the blackcaps were left checking Abhishek’s bat towards the end of the innings – tells you about the quality of that knock.

Colin Munro (14 Balls) vs Sri Lanka, 2016

Another left-handed player who is extremely difficult to stop when he gets going. New Zealand were chasing 143 in Auckland, and Munro walked out to bat at No.3. However, he smashed an unbeaten 50 off just 14 deliveries to leave the Sri Lankans dazed.

Quinton de Kock (15 Balls) vs West Indies, 2023

Though Quinton de Kock went on to score a blazing 44-ball 100 in that game against the West Indies, his fifty came off just 15 deliveries, which makes him a part of this list. The Proteas were chasing 259 in 20 overs in Centurion, when De Kock took the Windies bowlers by storm. The South Africans won by six wickets.

Shai Hope (16 Balls) vs Bangladesh, 2018

The West Indian wicketkeeper-batter got to a fifty off just 16 deliveries against Bangladesh in Sylhet. The Windies were chasing a modest total of 130 when the wicketkeeper-batter decided to go bonkers, help West Indies get to the target with 55 balls to spare.

ALSO READ:

Fastest 50 in T20Is

Batter Balls Taken To 50 Opposition Venue & Year Yuvraj Singh 12 England Durban, 2007 Abhishek Sharma 14 New Zealand Guwahati, 2026 Colin Munro 14 Sri Lanka Auckland, 2016 Quinton de Kock 15 West Indies Centurion, 2023 Shai Hope 16 Bangladesh Sylhet, 2018 Moeen Ali 16 South Africa Bristol, 2022 Marco Jansen 16 India Centurion, 2024 Tim David 16 West Indies Basseterre, 2025 Hardik Pandya 16 South Africa Ahmedabad, 2025 Paul Sterling 17 Afghanistan Dubai, 2012

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.