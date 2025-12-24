Fastest Century in List A Cricket: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Enters Top 5 With 36-Ball 100 in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26

Three Indian players feature in the top 10.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi created history during the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 by smashing a century in just 36 balls against Arunachal Pradesh. With this knock, he entered the list of the fastest century in List A cricket.

He is now joint fourth on the list and it is also the second fastest century by an Indian.

Here is the list of fastest century in List A cricket.

Jake Fraser-McGurk

In the match between South Australia and Tasmania, while chasing a target of 436, Jake Fraser McGurk created history by smashing a century in just 29 balls, the fastest century in List A cricket. He ended up scoring 125 off 38 balls, including 10 fours and 13 sixes, and batted at a strike rate of 328.94.

Despite his best efforts, South Australia fell short of the target and were bowled out for 398, losing the match by 37 runs.

AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers is second on the list of the fastest century in List A cricket. In the second ODI between South Africa and West Indies in Johannesburg in 2015, he smashed a century in just 31 balls. He went on to score 149 off 44 balls, including nine fours and 16 sixes, while batting at a strike rate of 338.63, helping South Africa post a massive total of 439 for 2 in 50 overs.

In reply, South Africa restricted West Indies to 291 for 7 in the second innings and won the match by 148 runs.

Anmolpreet Singh

In a match between Punjab and Arunachal Pradesh in the 2024 Vijay Hazare Trophy, Anmolpreet Singh scored 115 off 45 balls, including 12 fours and nine sixes. He helped Punjab chase a target of 165 in just 12.5 overs.

His century came in just 35 balls, which is the third fastest in List A cricket and also the fastest by an Indian.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi

The 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi of Bihar smashed 190 off just 84 balls against Arunachal Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26. His knock included 16 fours and 15 sixes, and he batted at a strike rate of 226.19.

His century came in 36 balls, which is the joint fourth fastest in List A cricket and the second fastest by an Indian. He could have gone on to score the fastest double century, but unfortunately got out.

Corey Anderson

Corey Anderson, while playing for New Zealand, smashed a century in just 36 balls against West Indies in the third ODI in Queenstown in 2014. He went on to score an unbeaten 131 off 47 balls, including six fours and 14 sixes.

He helped New Zealand post a total of 283 for 4 in 21 overs in a rain affected game. New Zealand won the match by 159 runs, and Anderson’s 36 ball hundred remains the joint fourth fastest century in List A cricket.

Fastest Century in List A Cricket

Player Team Against Balls Date Jake Fraser-McGurk South Australia Tasmania 29 October 08, 2023 AB de Villiers South Africa West Indies 31 January 18, 2015 Anmolpreet Singh Punjab Arunachal Pradesh 35 December 21, 2024 Vaibhav Suryavanshi Bihar Arunachal Pradesh 36 December 24, 2025 Corey Anderson New Zealand West Indies 36 January 01, 2014 Graham Rose Somerset Devon 36 June 27, 1990 Shahid Afridi Pakistan Sri Lanka 37 October 04, 1996 Rovman Powell Jamaica Leeward Island 38 November 24, 2019 Sandun Weerakkody Sinhalese Sports Club Burgher Recreation Club 39 December 19, 2019 Yusuf Pathan Baroda Mahrashtra 40 February 16, 2010

