Fastest Fifty in T20 World Cup: Dasun Shanaka Becomes Latest Entrant Equalling Rohit Sharma Record

The Fastest Fifty in T20 World Cup is one of the most exciting records in cricket. Since 2007, when the first edition was played, there have been some excellent and unbelievable performances from batters over the years.

With modern-day players attacking almost every ball, scoring fifty quickly has now become more common.

Yuvraj Singh remains at the top with a fifty off just 12 balls, a record that still looks very difficult to break. Let’s take a look at the top fastest fifty in T20 World Cup history.

Yuvraj Singh

In the match between India and England in 2007 edition, Yuvraj Singh scored a half century in just 12 balls, which is the fastest fifty in T20 World Cup history.

In that innings, he hit Stuart Broad for six sixes in one over. He finished with 58 runs off just 17 balls, including three fours and seven sixes.

Stephan Myburgh

Stephan Myburgh of the Netherlands is second on the list of fastest fifty in T20 World Cup history. He achieved this in the 2014 edition against Ireland, where he reached his half century in just 17 balls.

He finished the innings with 63 runs off 23 balls, including four fours and seven sixes.

Marcus Stoinis

In the match between Australia and Sri Lanka during the T20 World Cup 2022, Marcus Stoinis scored 50 in just 17 balls, which is the joint second fastest fifty in T20 World Cup alongside Stephan Myburgh.

He finished with 59 runs off 18 balls, including four fours and six sixes.

Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell of Australia scored 74 off 33 balls against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2014, including seven fours and six sixes. He reached his half century in just 18 balls, which was the third fastest fifty in T20 World Cup history at the time.

Unfortunately, despite his efforts, Australia lost the match by 17 runs.

KL Rahul

KL Rahul is also on the list with the joint third fastest fifty in T20 World Cup. In the 2021 edition, during the match between India and Scotland, he scored 50 off 19 balls, including six fours and three sixes.

He reached his half century in 18 balls and was dismissed on the very next delivery.

Shoaib Malik

Shoaib Malik of Pakistan scored a half century in just 18 balls against Scotland in the T20 World Cup 2021. With that knock, he equalled Glenn Maxwell and KL Rahul for the joint third fastest fifty in T20 World Cup history.

He finished his innings with 54 runs off 18 balls, including one four and six sixes.

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma is also on the list with the fourth fastest fifty in T20 World Cup which came in 2024. He achieved this against Australia in Gros Islet, reaching his half century in just 19 balls.

He ended his innings with 92 runs off 41 balls, hitting seven fours and eight sixes.

Dasun Shanaka

Dasun Shanaka enters the list with joint fourth fastest fifty in T20 World Cup, equalling Rohit Sharma. He achieved this in the match against Oman in the T20 World Cup 2026, where he reached his half century in 19 balls.

His innings included two fours and five sixes.

Fastest Fifty in T20 World Cup

Player Team Against Balls Edition Yuvraj Singh India England 12 2007 Stephan Myburgh Netherlands Ireland 17 2014 Marcus Stoinis Australia Sri Lanka 17 2022 Glenn Maxwell Australia Pakistan 18 2014 KL Rahul India Scotland 18 2021 Shoaib Malik Pakistan Scotland 18 2021 Rohit Sharma India Australia 19 2024 Dasun Shanaka Sri Lanka Oman 19 2026 Mohammad Ashraful Bangladesh West Indies 20 2007 Yuvraj Singh India Australia 20 2007

