Highest Successful Run Chase in List A: Karnataka, Bengal Enter List After Recordbreaking Show in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 Round 1

Only a select few teams have managed to pull off the highest successful run chase in List A cricket, with scores well past 350 or even 400. Karnataka and Bengal have now become the latest teams to add their name to this elite list – with their recent display, chasing 413 and 383 respectively in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT 2025), which ranks among the top ten run chases of all time.

In this comprehensive look, we revisit the top 10 highest successful run chase in List A cricket and the memorable matches where teams achieved the seemingly uphill task.

1. South Africa (435 vs Australia in Johannesburg, 2006)

The nerve-wracking thriller between the two top cricketing nations in 2006 set a record for the ages which still remains untouched. South Africa eventually chased down a near-impossible target of 435 to hold the record for the highest successful run-chase in List A.

Herschelle Gibbs (175 of 111) and captain Graeme Smith (90 off 155) stitched a 187-run partnership before Mark Boucher and Johan van der Wath held their nerves in the final stage of the match to help the Proteas seal the tie with one ball and one wicket left.

2. Karnataka (413 vs Jharkhand in Ahmedabad, 2025)

Devdutt Padikkal slammed a whirlwind 147(118) to negate Ishan Kishan’s 125(39), which helped Jharkhand put up a towering 412/9 in 50 overs. Apart from Padikkal, Mayank Agarwal and Abhinav Manohar hit fifties, as Karnataka wrapped up the contest comfortably with five wickets and 15 balls still left.

3. Queensland (399 vs Tasmania in Sydney, 2014)

Eight-hundred runs were scored in the game for the loss of just four wickets. While Tasmania posted 1 for 398 in 50 overs, courtesy of Ben Dunk’s double century, Usman Khawaja (166 of 110) and Chris Hartley (142 off 120) managed to score daddy hundreds for Queensland and script a mammoth 280 run opening stand, which set the platform for an easy seven-wicket win.

4. Karachi (392 vs Sialkot in Sialkot, 2004)

The fourt team on the list is Karachi, for chasing 392 with a massive eight wickets to spare against Sialkot in the Quaid-e-Azam Cup. This chase was, for a long time, the third highest successful run chase in List A cricket history and remains a significant record in Pakistani domestic cricket.

5. Middlesex (388 vs Durham in Chester-le-Street, 2025)

Another match from this year which broke into the list is the game between Middlesex and Durham, where the former managed to get past a 388 run target in the One Day Cup. Middlesex opener Sam Robson recorded his career best 169* off 139 balls to take his side over the finishing line after contrasting tons from Durham pair Alex Lees and David Bedingham propelled Durham to 387/4 in the firrst innings.

Top 10 Highest Successful Run Chase in List A:

Target Team Opposition Season 435 South Africa Australia 2005/06 413 Karnataka Jharkhand 2025/26 399 Queensland Tasmania 2014/15 392 Karachi Sialkot 2003/04 388 Middlesex Durham 2025 384 Andhra Goa 2011/12 383 Bengal Vidarbha 2025/26 383 Karnataka Mumbai 2024/25 378 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Baluchistan 2020/21 377 Worcestershire Leicestershire 2018

The highest successful run chase in List A cricket are proof that no target is out of reach if a team holds its nerve and plays smart cricket. From the South Africa’s unforgettable 435 to Karnataka’s recent 413 at Ahmedabad, these games have produced some of the most gripping moments the format has seen. As modern teams continue to play with greater freedom and attacking intent, even bigger chases might soon become part of this list. But for now, these ten stand as some of List A cricket’s best examples.

FAQ: Highest Successful Run Chase in List A

What is the highest successful run chase in List A cricket? The highest successful run chase in List A cricket is 435 runs by South Africa against Australia in 2006 at Johannesburg. Which teams have chased 400+ runs in List A Cricket? South Africa and Karnataka are the only two teams to have successfully chased 400+ total in List A Cricket — South Africa (435 vs Australia in 2006) and Karnataka (413 vs Jharkhand in 2025) How often do teams successfully chase over 350 in List A? Although white-ball cricket has mostly been batter-dominated in modern era, chasing 350+ runs still remains a difficult feat to achieve with only a handful of teams managing it so far.

