Highest Successful Run Chase in SMAT: Mumbai Join Jharkhand in Elite List

Which team holds the highest successful run chase in SMAT (Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy) history? The Indian T20 domestic tournament has witnessed many outstanding batting performances over the years.

Modern era batters do not fear and start aggressively from ball one, which is why we are now seeing high totals being chased more easily.

Out of the five highest chases, three have been done in the 2025 season. Let’s look at the list of highest successful run chase in SMAT.

Jharkhand 236 vs Punjab (2025)

On 12 December 2025, Jharkhand against Punjab made history by completing the highest successful run chase in the SMAT. Punjab batted first and posted a huge total of 235/6 in their 20 overs, with Salil Arora scoring an unbeaten 125 off 45 balls.

In reply, Jharkhand chased down the target with 11 balls to spare and six wickets in hand. Five of their top six batters scored at a strike rate of over 200. Ishan Kishan scored 47 off 23 balls, Kumar Kushagra remained unbeaten on 86 off 42, and Pankaj Kumar stayed not out on 39 off 18 to help the team win and create history.

Mumbai 235 vs Haryana (2025)

In the SMAT 2025, during the Super League stage match between Mumbai and Haryana at the DY Patil Academy, Ambi in Pune, Mumbai joined the list of highest run chases in the tournament. While batting first, Haryana posted 234/3 in their 20 overs, with Ankit Kumar scoring 89 off 42 balls and Nishant Sindhu remaining unbeaten on 63 off 38.

In reply, Mumbai chased down the target with seven wickets in hand and 15 balls to spare. Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 101 off 50 balls, while Sarfaraz Khan made 54 off 25. Mumbai reached 235 comfortably and became second on the list of highest successful run chase in SMAT history.

Mumbai 230 vs Andhra (2024-25)

In the SMAT 2024 season, Mumbai faced Andhra at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Batting first, Andhra scored 229/4 in their 20 overs. For Andhra, KS Bharat made an unbeaten 93 off 53 balls, Ashwin Hebbar scored 52 off 29, and Ricky Bhui hit 68 off 31.

In reply, Ajinkya Rahane scored 95 off 54 for Mumbai. He was supported by quick knocks from Prithvi Shaw, who made 34 off 15, Shreyas Iyer with 25 off 11, Shivam Dube scoring 34 off 18, and Suryansh Shedge adding 30 off 8. Mumbai chased down the target of 230 in 19.3 overs with four wickets in hand. With this win, they are currently third on the list of highest run successful chase in SMAT history.

Puducherry 227 vs Andhra (2020-21)

During the 2020–21 SMAT season, in the match between Puducherry and Andhra at the Wankhede Stadium, Puducherry created history. In the first innings, Andhra posted a total of 226/4 in 20 overs. KS Bharat scored 62 off 34 balls, while Ambati Rayudu contributed 62* off 26.

In reply, Puducherry chased down the target of 227 in 19.2 overs with four wickets in hand. Sheldon Jackson played a match-winning knock of an unbeaten 106 off 50 balls, supported by Paras Dogra, who scored 51 off 18. Before the 2024 season, this was the highest successful run chase in SMAT, but it is now fourth on the list.

Baroda 223 vs Punjab (2025)

In the match between Baroda and Punjab at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad in the 2025 season, Baroda chased down a target of 223 and are currently fifth on the list of highest successful run chase in SMAT history. In the first innings, Punjab batted first and scored 222/8, with Abhishek Sharma scoring 50 off 19 balls and Anmolpreet Singh 69 off 32.

In the second innings, for Baroda Hardik Pandya was the star batter, as he scored an unbeaten 77 off 42 balls. He was well supported by Shivalik Sharma with 47 off 31, Shashwat Rawat scoring 31 off 18, and Vishnu Solanki adding 43 off 21. Baroda chased the target with five balls to spare and seven wickets in hand.

Highest successful run chase in SMAT

Team Target Against Year Jharkhand 236 Punjab 2025 Mumbai 235 Haryana 2025 Mumbai 230 Andhra 2024 Puducherry 227 Andhra 2020-21 Baroda 223 Punjab 2025

