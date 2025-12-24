The 50-overs format has seen some outstanding batting performances over the years, with teams scoring huge totals on good batting pitches and in favourable conditions.

Bihar have created history as they now hold the record of highest team totals in List A cricket.

List of Highest team totals in List A cricket

Bihar 574/6 vs Arunachal Pradesh, Ranchi, 2025

Bihar created history by registering the highest team totals in List A cricket. In the match against Arunachal Pradesh during the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 in Ranchi, they smashed a massive 574 for 6 in 50 overs. This was only the second time a team has scored more than 500 runs in List A cricket.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi led the charge with 190 off 84 balls, while Piyush Kumar Singh contributed 77. Ayush Loharuka scored a rapid 116 off 56 balls, and Sakibul Gani blasted 120 off just 37 balls to power Bihar to the record breaking total.

Tamil Nadu 506/2 vs Arunachal Pradesh, Bengaluru, 2022

Tamil Nadu etched their name into record-books, becoming the first ever team to cross the 500-run mark in List A cricket, nearly six decades after the first match in the format was played. Led by N Jagadeesan’s record 277(141) and Sai Sudharsan’s 154 (102), Tamil Nadu finished 506/2 against Arunachal Pradesh in an Elite Group C encounter of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022/23 in Bangalore on Monday, November 21. This is second in the list of highest team totals in List A cricket.

Arunachal Pradesh were bundled out for 71 in 28.4 overs to hand Tamil Nadu a massive 435-run win, one of the many records registered on the day.

England 498/4 vs Netherlands, Amstelveen, 2022

Before Tamil Nadu, England came tantalisingly close to breaching the magic 500-run figure, finishing two short in the first of three ODIs against the Netherlands in Amstelveen in June this year. Phil Salt (122 off 93) set it up with his early blitz, as did Dawid Malan 125 (109), but the showstopper was Jos Buttler’s 162* off 70, that featured seven fours and 14 of the world-record 26 sixes smashed by England. Liam Livingstone applied the finishing touches with six fours and as many maximums in his 66* off 22, which propelled the visitors to a record ODI total. 498/4 is third in the list of highest team totals in List A cricket.

Netherlands managed 266 in response to go down by 232 runs.

ALSO READ:

Surrey 496/4 vs Gloucestershire, The Oval, 2007

In an effort fairly ahead of its time, Surrey scored 496/4 against Gloucestershire in a Friends Provident Trophy 2007 clash at The Oval, less than a year after Sri Lanka had put up 443/9 against Netherlands to achieve the then highest team totals in List A cricket. Openers Ali Brown (176 off 97) and James Benning (152 off 134) set it up with a 294-run stand, while Rikki Clarke (82* off 28) and Jonathan Batty (29 off 10) finished with a flourish at the back end.

Gloucestershire were bowled out for 239 in 34.1 overs to go down by 257 runs.

England 481/6 vs Australia, Trent Bridge, 2018

Eoin Morgan’s England rose as a dominant white-ball force in the second half of the last decade, smashing various batting records, while consistently challenging their own in an imperious run. They smashed 481/6 in the third of five ODIs against Australia at Trent Bridge in 2018 – the then highest ODI total – bettering their own 444/3 against Pakistan, scored at the same venue two years earlier. Alex Hales (147 off 92) and Jonny Bairstow (139 off 92) were the chief contributors, well supported by brisk fifties from Jason Roy and Morgan. Australia, in fact, managed to pull things back in the last four overs of the England innings, conceding just 31, while managing three wickets. England’s 481/6 is fifth in the list of highest team totals in List A cricket.

That was perhaps the lone passage that went in their favour on a day they would go down by 242 runs – their largest defeat in terms of runs in ODIs.

Team Against Total Date Bihar Arunachal Pradesh 574/6 December 24, 2025 Tamil Nadu Arunachal Pradesh 506/2 November 21, 2022 England Netherlands 498/4 June 17, 2022 Surrey Gloucestershire 496/4 April 29, 2007 England Australia 481/6 June 19, 2018

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.