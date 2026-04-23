How Is Ishan Kishan Silently Building a Portfolio for India T20I Captaincy After Suryakumar Yadav Era

India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has witnessed a tremendous resurgence in the past few months. He made a return to the Indian team, won the T20 World Cup 2026 and is now leading Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026).

While he has given a testament to his batting credentials with some stellar displays and match-winning performances, the dynamic left-hander is silently building a solid portfolio as a leader.

Although the IPL captaincy happened by chance with Pat Cummins sidelined due to injury, he has previously showcased his leadership abilities in domestic cricket and is now doing a commendable job in the IPL too.

India currently has Suryakumar Yadav as their T20I captain and after the success of the 2026 World Cup, he is expected to lead the side again in 2028. But India will need to find his successor post that and this is where Ishan Kishan emerges as a strong option.

Let’s see why Ishan Kishan can be a strong candidate for India T20I captaincy in the future.

Ishan Kishan captaincy record

Apart from his current tenure as stand-in captain for SRH in the absence of Cummins, Ishan Kishan has led his state team Jharkhand in the domestic circuit. In fact, he led the side to their maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) title last year where he won 10 out of the 11 games. As SRH captain too, the teams is currently fourth in the points table with four wins from seven matches and is a contender for an IPL 2026 playoffs spot.

Overall, Ishan has captained a T20 side in 36 matches and have won 28 of them, maintaining an impressive win % of 77.77.

Ishan Kishan batting stats – As captain vs non captain

Apart from his leadership abilities, Ishan’s batting numbers also improve when he is leading the side. The 27-year-old likes leading from the front and his stats also reflect the same.

When Ishan is playing as non captain, he has 5241 T20 runs with an average of 29.11 and a strike rate of 138.53, including 31 fifties and three tons. On the other hand, the numbers are in stark contrast to when he is leading the side with his average going up to 41.14 along with his strike rate at 167.21. Furthermore, in his limited captaincy stint, he has already registered three centuries and six half-centuries.

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No Shubman Gill factor

While the Indian management have already found a replacement for Rohit Sharma in Tests and ODIs in Shubman Gill, there is no one currently specific in the ranks for T20I captaincy after SKY. Gill was added to the T20I setup before Asia Cup 2025 as vice captain to eventually take over the reins from Surya but his poor performance in the format saw him getting snubbed ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026.

With a busy calendar and too much workload, BCCI might consider keeping Gill solely for Tests and ODIs and look for a new name to captain the T20Is.

Ishan Kishan fits the bill perfectly with his track record. Furthermore, he can influence the game from behind the stumps or as a fielder and is comparatively less injury-prone compared to an all-rounder or bowlers.

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