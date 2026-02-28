How Jammu & Kashmir Fought Their Way To a Maiden Ranji Trophy Title

The story of the team from up North, will go down as one of the best in the Indian domestic circuit.

You cannot win battles on the field, if you are losing them in your mind!

The Jammu & Kashmir side held this belief with them for decades. Grit, resilience, temperament – you name it, and each player and support staff member in that camp will have it all over their CVs.

Sport is all about moments. Moments that make spectators drop their jaw in amazement. Moments that contribute to the happiness, sorrow, frustration and thousands of more ecstatic feelings which a stakeholder goes through. And that is the reason why this Jammu & Kashmir victory is very difficult to describe. Because one can describe pictures and landscapes, but not feelings!

But if at all we were to try our hand at the impossible task: this campaign for Jammu & Kashmir was as beautiful as their geographical landscape!

The Ranji Trophy, which has spent most of its years in an identical cabinet will now find a new home. Jammu & Kashmir have fought against all odds, and have clinched their maiden Ranji Trophy title after years, that seemed like ages.

The Paras Dogra-led side made their way past Karnataka to lift their maiden Ranji Trophy title in Hubli, after an exhilarating five days of cricket. The best part? Jammu & Kashmir did not seem out of shape for a single session. They stepped on to the field with a winning mindset, and that is exactly what they came out with.

𝐇𝐈𝐒𝐓𝐎𝐑𝐘 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐉𝐀𝐌𝐌𝐔 & 𝐊𝐀𝐒𝐇𝐌𝐈𝐑! 🏆



🎥 An outpouring of pure, unadulterated emotion as J&K conquer the summit to claim their first-ever #RanjiTrophy crown 🫡



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/G0ytZLEyNB@IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/XRyia1coda — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) February 28, 2026

What Jammu & Kashmir Won Against To Script History

Getting their hands on the Ranji Trophy for the first time in history was always going to be one of the most special moments in their cricketing careers. However, the story of their cricketing folklore stems from the depth of what the cricket association has had to go through.

For much of the past few decades, the Jammu & Kashmir players were up against a lot of uncertainly in the form of curfews and lack of infrastructure. Training outdoors in winters made it almost impossible for the players, and hence, they had to relocate to other venues in search of training facilities.

To add to that, being located in the far North of the country made it politically unsafe for residents of the state, let alone players. Internet connections were shutdown on multiple occasions, as communication lapsed. On such days, reaching the ground for training was a big hurdle for most of the players.

There were infrastructural gaps that needed work, be it the training facilities, turfs that could help the players gear up for upholding the level of domestic cricket in the country. Additionally, there were financial and logistical limitations, as players are teams did not have sufficient sponsorship opportunities. Compared to other teams like Mumbai and Karnataka, Jammu & Kashmir had very limited visibility and exposure.

Several players moving away from the state in order to find better opportunities to play the game made it difficult for the state to build a proper 15-member squad at times – something which is one of the most basic things in the sport.

ALSO READ:

Auqib Nabi Not Too Far From a Test Cap

Batters win you games, bowlers win you tournaments!

There might not be a better statement which would be relatable to what the right–arm speedster has achieved in the tournament. At the centre of all the celebrations will be Auqib Nabi – the player without whom this dream would not have turned into a reality for Jammu & Kashmir.

The 29-year-old pacer bagged a five-wicket haul in the Final against Karnataka, seeing the back of players like KL Rahul and Karun Nair with impeccable deliveries. And this did not come as a surprise – because he has been doing it all tournament along.

In 17 innings across the Ranji Trophy 2025-26, Auqib Nabi bagged 60 wickets – the most for any bowler in this edition of the coveted tournament. Not just that, his economy stood at just 2.65, which is highly impressive for any bowler over the entire season in terms of control. He bagged a five-wicket haul on seven occasions, which speaks volumes of his artistry.

Auqib Nabi might not be too far away from earning his maiden call-up for the Indian side. The next assignment India have in terms of Test cricket would be the away series against New Zealand, and Nabi would be a potent weapon for the visitors.

Auqib Nabi could be the next big thing in Indian Test Cricket ❤️‍🔥🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/bmSThn6v9v — CricXtasy (@CricXtasy) February 28, 2026

What Jammu & Kashmir achieved was a team effort. This is too special for just one or two players to put their hands up and contribute. The likes of Abdul Samad, who scored more than 700 runs across the season will be remembered for a long time to come.

What these players achieved will do a lot more than just the maiden title. Somewhere back home, in the hills of Jammu & Kashmir, a group of boys might be motivated to pick the bat and ball yet again to flock the streets in joy. That, will be the real victory for each of the team’s members!

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.