How New Zealand Silenced Aiden Markram in T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal

The Black Caps defeated the Proteas by nine wickets to book the spot in the final.

“It wasn’t a ‘choke’, it was a ‘walloping’,” said South Africa coach Shukri Conrad following their heavy defeat to New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal. The Proteas captain Aiden Markram, who had been in sensational form throughout the tournament, had no answers to the Kiwi bowling attack.

Coming into this contest as the underdogs, New Zealand annihilated South Africa by nine wickets in what was one of the most dominant displays in the knockout stages. Finn Allen blasted the fastest century in the T20 World Cup history but the tougher job was done by the bowling attack to restrict the opponents to 169. Silencing Aiden Markram early on was the key to that.

How New Zealand Nerfed Aiden Markram in T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal

New Zealand are a team that usually raises their bar in ICC tournaments, and the semifinal felt like they were well prepared. The luck with the toss obviously favoured them but they were smart with the ball. Bringing on the off-spinner Cole McConchie early, who removed two left-handers in the same over, was one of those smart calls.

Markram was a big threat to them but they knew how to shut him down. The Proteas skipper likes room. Whether pace or spin, if you give him width, he will punish you.

In the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026, Markram scored 104 runs off 57 deliveries against pace to deliveries outside off stump. Against spin, he struck 53 runs in 37 balls in this same channel. However, when the deliveries were targeted at off and middle stump, his scoring rate dropped. He made 21 off 15 against spin and 43 off 28 against pace to deliveries on middle and off stump in the tournament.

New Zealand saw a pattern and exploited it brilliantly. On Wednesday, Markram nine deliveries against pace outside off stump but the varied pace and the nature of the deck meant he could not score freely.

His battle against spin was more interesting, although only six deliveries. First, Mitchell Santner bowled into him from around the wicket, and later Rachin Ravindra followed suit. Four of these balls were on the off stump and two just outside off. He couldn’t free his arms, and eventually hit an aerial shot down to the long on.

New Zealand had a clear plan to not give Markram any room to free his arms. On a pitch that looked to be two-paced in the first innings, it made matters worse for the batter. The result was Markram could make only 18 off 20 in the all-important semifinal. South Africa recovered to 169 but the dew around, it was never going to be enough. The ball expectedly came on to the bat much better in the second innings, and the Proteas bowlers were decimated by Tim Seifert and Allen. A complete performance as they await the winner of the England vs India in the final at Ahmedabad.

