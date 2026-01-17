Most 50s in WPL: Meg Lanning Tops The Chart After Masterclass Against Mumbai Indians

MI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur is the only Indian batter among the top five in the list.

Following a slow start in the Women’s Premier League 2026, the UP Warriorz (UPW) captain Meg Lanning has finally picked up the pace to notch up a smashing 70 off 45 balls against the Mumbai Indians (MI). With this fierce knock, she has now achieved the record for scoring the most 50s in WPL history.

Alongside the latest WPL 2026 news, let’s check the other star batters who have joined the Australian player in the top five of the elite list.

Meg Lanning

The second-highest run-scorer of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) 2025 could not manage a great start in the WPL 2026. After two low-scoring returns, Lanning finally got back among the runs with a 38-ball 54 against the Delhi Capitals. But it proved to come in a losing cause as her new team, UPW, succumbed to its third consecutive defeat.

However, the batter looked in sublime touch during her 70-run knock against the defending champions that placed her at the top of the table for piling up the most 50s in WPL (11). Earlier, she also enjoyed a blistering opening partnership with Shafali Verma at the Delhi Capitals (DC).

Harmanpreet Kaur

Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Harmanpreet Kaur is the only Indian batter among the top five players to score the most 50s in WPL. With 10 fifties in the league, she is very close to surpassing Lanning in the upcoming fixtures. Notably, the most successful captain of the tournament has once again kickstarted the season with her usual fierce form.

After a 17-ball 20 in the WPL 2026 opener against the Royal Challenger Bengaluru (RCB), the right-hander has notched up back-to-back unbeaten 70-plus knocks. Her match-winning 74* and 71* against DC and the Gujarat Giants (GG), respectively, have provided massive momentum to the reigning champions.

Nat Sciver-Brunt

With 10 half-centuries, England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt is another MI player to feature in the most 50s in WPL list. She has been a key member of the MI squad. Notably, the all-rounder had claimed the Orange Cap in the WPL 2025 for accumulating 523 runs in 10 fixtures, including five fifty-plus scores.

Sciver-Brunt was also instrumental in the franchise’s maiden title-winning run in the inaugural season of the league. She had scored 332 runs, the most for MI in the WPL 2023, and bagged 10 scalps in as many matches. The English player has also carried on a similar form in the ongoing season to put up two half-centuries in four fixtures so far.

Ellyse Perry

RCB’s prime all-rounder Ellyse Perry sits fourth in the chart for scoring the most 50s in WPL with eight fifty-plus knocks. The Australian player has been a prominent figure of the side in three seasons of the Women’s Premier League.

She had played a pivotal role with both of her skills, scoring 347 runs and snaring seven wickets, to guide RCB to their maiden title in the WPL 2024. However, she is not playing in the current season of the tournament due to some personal reasons.

Ashleigh Gardner

Another Australian all-rounder, Ashleigh Gardner, has amassed six half-centuries in four seasons of the WPL so far. But she has achieved the feat in 29 matches to pip DC opener Shafali to claim the fifth spot in the most 50s in WPL chart.

The Giants’ skipper also started off the WPL 2026 with a brilliant 65 off 41 deliveries facing UPW. This knock was followed by another blazing 49 (26) against DC. But Gardner has endured a slump in her form after managing only 23 runs in the last two matches for GG.

ALSO READ:

Most 50s in WPL

PLAYER TEAM MATCHES RUNS 50s Meg Lanning UP Warriorz 32 1,145 11 Harmanpreet Kaur Mumbai Indians 32 1,032 10 Nat Sciver-Brunt Mumbai Indians 33 1,166 10 Ellyse Perry Royal Challengers Bengaluru 25 972 8 Ashleigh Gardner Gujarat Giants 29 704 6 Shafali Verma Delhi Capitals 30 923 6 Beth Mooney Gujarat Giants 22 614 5 Hayley Matthews Mumbai Indians 31 793 5 Laura Wolvaardt Delhi Capitals 16 453 4 Tahlia McGrath UP Warriorz 18 355 4

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.