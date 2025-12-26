Most Consecutive List A Hundreds: Former CSK Duo Holds Record

Dhruv Shorey scored his fifth consecutive List A hundred against Hyderabad.

It doesn’t matter how you play. If you’re consistent enough, you always have a chance to grab attention. With the evolution of T20 cricket, impact and power-hitting have taken the lead, but consistency remains a key factor for comparing players. However, only a few batters can replicate impressive performances with streaks of most consecutive List A hundreds. Recently, Dhruv Shorey from Vidarbha equalled former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) wicketkeeper-batter Narayan Jagadeesan by scoring five straight tons in List A cricket. Let’s take a look at the players who have achieved a place in the most consecutive List A hundreds, showcasing incredible consistency.

Dhruv Shorey (5 centuries)

Vidarbha’s Dhruv Shorey has been in sparkling form, as he scores his fifth consecutive century in List A cricket. He equalled Jagadeesan’s record for most consecutive List A hundreds with five tons each. Shorey’s outstanding run began during the knockout stage of last season, where he scored three hundreds on the trot in the quarter-final, semi-final, and final. He, on Friday, scored an unbeaten 109 off 77 balls against Hyderabad in Rajkot during the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) 2025-26. Once part of CSK, the 31-year-old has quietly become one of the most dependable performers in Indian domestic cricket.

Narayan Jagadeesan (5 centuries)

Before Shorey, N Jagadeesan made his mark in the record books, topping most consecutive List A hundreds, during the VHT 2022-23. He also became the first player ever to score five consecutive List A tons. His sublime run included a record-breaking 277 against Arunachal Pradesh, which remains the highest individual score in 50-over cricket. He finished that season with 830 runs in eight innings at an average of 130. 33. Representing Tamil Nadu, Jagadeesan has emerged as one of the most consistent batters across formats.

Karun Nair (4 centuries)

Karun Nair, who has fallen behind in the pecking order, entered the elite group of batters who feature in most consecutive List A hundreds, last season. Nair, representing Vidarbha, scored 122*, 112*, 111*, and 163* against Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Chandigarh, respectively, in VHT 2024-25. He followed it with an unbeaten 44-run knock, achieving a world record for the most consecutive List A runs without being dismissed. His record-breaking run in VHT 2024-25, combined with a strong showing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) and Ranji Trophy 2024-25, earned him a Test call-up for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy in England earlier this year.

Devdutt Padikkal (4 centuries)

The 20-year-old Devdutt Padikkal burst onto the scene with an impressive run of four successive hundreds, finding a spot in the most consecutive List A hundreds list, showcasing talent beyond his years. He scored 152 runs against Odisha, then he made unbeaten scores of 126 and 145 runs against Kerala and Railways, respectively. He continued this impressive run with a century against Kerala in the VHT 2020-21 quarterfinal, scoring 101 off 119 balls. These centuries solidified his status among India’s most promising young top-order batters.

Kumar Sangakkara (4 centuries)

Legendary Sri Lankan wicketkeeper-batter Kumar Sangakkara is currently the only player to hit four List A hundreds in international cricket. He achieved the feat during the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2015 in Australia. His streak against Bangladesh, England, Australia, and Scotland highlighted his impeccable skills even in the later stages of his career, having finished as the second-highest run-getter in ODI cricket after Sachin Tendulkar. However, Virat Kohli recently surpassed him in the list of the highest run-getters in ODI cricket.

Alviro Petersen (4 centuries)

Former South Africa opener Alviro Petersen also features in the player with the most consecutive List A hundreds list, having hammered four consecutive hundreds in domestic one-day cricket. A technically sound batter, Petersen’s sublime run came in 2015 for the Highveld Lions and was named the SA domestic one-day player of the year, having played a crucial role in his side’s title-winning run.

