Most Hundreds in Vijay Hazare Trophy: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devdutt Padikkal on the Hunt for the Top Spot

The gap between first and fourth on the list is just three centuries.

The Vijay Hazare Trophy, India’s premier domestic one-day tournament has been a platform where many batters have shown their ability to score big runs in the 50-over format.

The most hundreds in Vijay Hazare Trophy list reflects the consistency of some of the country’s top batters, who have been scoring centuries regularly. If we look at the list, no one is holding a big lead, and it can change at any time as the gap between the players is very small.

Here are the players with most hundreds in Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Ankit Bawne (Maharashtra)

Ankit Bawne of Maharashtra is currently at the top of the list for the most hundreds in Vijay Hazare Trophy. He has been playing in the tournament since 2009 and has scored 15 hundreds so far. Overall, he has batted in 92 innings in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and scored 4,164 runs at an average of 56.27 with a strike rate of 80.01. He has also hit 17 half-centuries in the competition.

His best season came in 2022–23, when he scored 587 runs in nine innings. During that season, he averaged 83.85 and struck at 101.55.

Ruturaj Gaikwad (Maharashtra)

Ruturaj Gaikwad is second on the list for the most hundreds in Vijay Hazare Trophy. The Maharashtra batter has scored 14 hundreds in 55 innings in the tournament. Overall, he has made 3,180 runs at an average of 63.60 and a strike rate of 104.91. He also has nine half-centuries to his name.

His best season came in 2022–23, when he scored 660 runs in just five innings. He averaged 220.00 that season and had a strike rate of 113.59, including four centuries.

Devdutt Padikkal (Karnataka)

Karnataka top-order batter Devdutt Padikkal has scored 13 centuries in the tournament so far. He is third on the list of most hundreds in Vijay Hazare Trophy. He has been in terrific form, scoring 2,525 runs in just 33 innings at an average of 93.51 and a strike rate of 94.74.

His best season came in 2020–21, when he scored 737 runs in seven innings at an average of 147.40 and a strike rate of 95.96, including four centuries. In the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 season, he has already scored 514 runs at an average of 102.80 and a strike rate of 102.18, including four centuries.

ALSO READ:

Mayank Agarwal (Karnataka)

Mayank Agarwal, who has been playing since 2012, has 12 centuries to his name in the tournament’s history. He is currently fourth on the list of most hundreds in Vijay Hazare Trophy. Overall, he has scored 3,586 runs in 76 innings at an average of 51.97 and a strike rate of 99.58.

His best season came in 2017–18, when he scored 723 runs in eight innings at an average of 90.37 and a strike rate of 107.91, including three centuries.

Robin Uthappa (Kerala, Karnataka, Saurashtra)

Robin Uthappa, during his playing days, scored 11 centuries in the tournament. He played from 2008 to 2021 and represented Kerala, Karnataka, and Saurashtra. He is fifth on the list of most hundreds in Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Overall, he batted in 79 innings and scored 3,115 runs at an average of 40.45 and a strike rate of 102.90. His best season came in 2013–14, when he scored 536 runs at an average of 76.57 and a strike rate of 89.33, including three centuries.

Most Hundreds in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Player Team Innings No. of Hundreds Ankit Bawne Maharashtra 92 15 Ruturaj Gaikwad Maharashtra 55 14 Devdutt Padikkal Karnataka 33 13 Mayank Agarwal Karnataka 76 12 Robin Uthappa Kerala, Karnataka, Saurashtra 79 11 Yashpal Singh Manipur, Sikkim, Services, Tripura 69 10 Manan Vohra Chandigarh, Punjab 73 10 Narayan Jagadeesan Tamil Nadu 60 9 Abhinav Mukund Tamil Nadu 63 9 Ravikumar Samarth Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Vidarbha 64 9

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.