Only one Indian batter appears in the list.

Do you know who holds the record for scoring the most runs in a single T20 World Cup edition? Since 2007, every edition has seen standout batting displays, with certain players dominating the tournament and delivering when their country needed them the most.

In most cases, when a player delivered such influential performances, their team went on to reach at least the semi-final of the competition.

With the new edition around the corner in 2026, let’s take a closer look at the batters who have etched their names in history by scoring the most runs in a single T20 World Cup edition.

Most Runs in a Single T20 World Cup Edition

Indian superstar Virat Kohli holds the record for the most runs in a single T20 World Cup edition. During the T20 World Cup 2014 in Bangladesh, he scored 319 runs in six matches at an average of 106.33 and a strike rate of 129.14, including four half-centuries.

His highest score in the tournament was 77, and he remained not out in three innings. India reached the final of the tournament but unfortunately lost to Sri Lanka.

Player Team Runs Innings Average Strike Rate Highest Score Edition Virat Kohli India 319 6 106.33 129.14 77 2014 Tilakratne Dilshan Sri Lanka 317 7 52.83 144.74 96* 2009 Babar Azam Pakistan 303 6 60.60 126.25 70 2021 Mahela Jayawardene Sri Lanka 302 6 60.40 159.78 100 2010 Virat Kohli India 296 6 98.66 136.40 82* 2022 Tamim Iqbal Bangladesh 295 6 73.75 142.41 103* 2016 David Warner Australia 289 7 48.16 146.70 89* 2021 Mohammad Rizwan Pakistan 281 6 70.25 127.72 79* 2021 Rahmanullah Gurbaz Afghanistan 281 8 35.12 124.33 80 2024 Virat Kohli India 273 5 136.50 146.77 89* 2016

Most Runs in each T20 World Cup Edition

The trend continues as only one Indian features in the list of most runs in each T20 World Cup edition. Former India captain Virat Kohli was the top scorer in 2014 and 2022.

Player Team Innings Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Score Edition Matthew Hayden Australia 6 265 88.33 144.80 73* 2007 Tilakratne Dilshan Sri Lanka 7 317 52.83 144.74 96* 2009 Mahela Jayawardene Sri Lanka 6 302 60.40 159.78 100 2010 Shane Watson Australia 6 249 49.80 150 72 2012 Virat Kohli India 6 319 106.33 129.14 77 2014 Tamim Iqbal Bangladesh 6 295 73.75 142.51 103* 2016 Babar Azam Pakistan 6 303 60.60 126.25 70 2021 Virat Kohli India 6 296 98.66 136.40 82* 2022 Rahmanullah Gurbaz Afghanistan 8 281 35.12 124.33 80 2024

Most Runs for India in a Single T20 World Cup Edition

In the list of most runs for India in a single T20 World Cup edition, Virat Kohli appears four times, having been the top scorer in 2012, 2014, 2016, and 2022.

Player Innings Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Score Edition Gautam Gambhir 6 227 37.83 129.71 75 2007 Yuvraj Singh 5 153 38.25 154.54 67 2009 Suresh Raina 5 219 43.80 146 101 2010 Virat Kohli 5 185 46.25 122.51 78 2012 Virat Kohli 6 319 106.33 129.14 77 2014 Virat Kohli 5 273 136.50 146.77 89* 2016 KL Rahul 5 194 48.50 152.75 69 2021 Virat Kohli 6 296 98.66 136.40 82* 2022 Rohit Sharma 8 257 36.71 156.70 92 2024

Standout T20 World Cup Performances

Gautam Gambhir in 2007

Gautam Gambhir was India’s top scorer in the T20 World Cup 2007, playing six matches and scoring 227 runs at an average of 37.83 with a strike rate of 129.71. His highest score was 75, which came in the final against Pakistan in Johannesburg. Gambhir’s fiery 75 off 54 balls, including eight fours and two sixes, set up India’s win, with the bowlers defending the target to secure a five-run victory.

Tilakratne Dilshan in 2009

Tilakratne Dilshan was the top scorer in the T20 World Cup 2009, playing seven matches and scoring 317 runs, the second-highest overall in a single edition. He averaged 52.83 with a strike rate of 144.74. In the semi-final against West Indies, he played a brilliant innings of 96 not out, but unfortunately, Sri Lanka lost in the final against Pakistan.

David Warner in 2021

David Warner was the second-highest scorer in the T20 World Cup 2021, scoring 289 runs, which ranks seventh in the list of most runs in a single T20 World Cup edition. He scored at an average of 48.16 with a strike rate of 146.70. Warner played key innings in the knockout stages, scoring 49 in the semi-final against Pakistan and 53 in the final against New Zealand, helping Australia win the title.

