Only one Indian batter appears in the list.
Do you know who holds the record for scoring the most runs in a single T20 World Cup edition? Since 2007, every edition has seen standout batting displays, with certain players dominating the tournament and delivering when their country needed them the most.
In most cases, when a player delivered such influential performances, their team went on to reach at least the semi-final of the competition.
With the new edition around the corner in 2026, let’s take a closer look at the batters who have etched their names in history by scoring the most runs in a single T20 World Cup edition.
Indian superstar Virat Kohli holds the record for the most runs in a single T20 World Cup edition. During the T20 World Cup 2014 in Bangladesh, he scored 319 runs in six matches at an average of 106.33 and a strike rate of 129.14, including four half-centuries.
His highest score in the tournament was 77, and he remained not out in three innings. India reached the final of the tournament but unfortunately lost to Sri Lanka.
|Player
|Team
|Runs
|Innings
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Highest Score
|Edition
|Virat Kohli
|India
|319
|6
|106.33
|129.14
|77
|2014
|Tilakratne Dilshan
|Sri Lanka
|317
|7
|52.83
|144.74
|96*
|2009
|Babar Azam
|Pakistan
|303
|6
|60.60
|126.25
|70
|2021
|Mahela Jayawardene
|Sri Lanka
|302
|6
|60.40
|159.78
|100
|2010
|Virat Kohli
|India
|296
|6
|98.66
|136.40
|82*
|2022
|Tamim Iqbal
|Bangladesh
|295
|6
|73.75
|142.41
|103*
|2016
|David Warner
|Australia
|289
|7
|48.16
|146.70
|89*
|2021
|Mohammad Rizwan
|Pakistan
|281
|6
|70.25
|127.72
|79*
|2021
|Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|Afghanistan
|281
|8
|35.12
|124.33
|80
|2024
|Virat Kohli
|India
|273
|5
|136.50
|146.77
|89*
|2016
The trend continues as only one Indian features in the list of most runs in each T20 World Cup edition. Former India captain Virat Kohli was the top scorer in 2014 and 2022.
|Player
|Team
|Innings
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Highest Score
|Edition
|Matthew Hayden
|Australia
|6
|265
|88.33
|144.80
|73*
|2007
|Tilakratne Dilshan
|Sri Lanka
|7
|317
|52.83
|144.74
|96*
|2009
|Mahela Jayawardene
|Sri Lanka
|6
|302
|60.40
|159.78
|100
|2010
|Shane Watson
|Australia
|6
|249
|49.80
|150
|72
|2012
|Virat Kohli
|India
|6
|319
|106.33
|129.14
|77
|2014
|Tamim Iqbal
|Bangladesh
|6
|295
|73.75
|142.51
|103*
|2016
|Babar Azam
|Pakistan
|6
|303
|60.60
|126.25
|70
|2021
|Virat Kohli
|India
|6
|296
|98.66
|136.40
|82*
|2022
|Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|Afghanistan
|8
|281
|35.12
|124.33
|80
|2024
In the list of most runs for India in a single T20 World Cup edition, Virat Kohli appears four times, having been the top scorer in 2012, 2014, 2016, and 2022.
|Player
|Innings
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Highest Score
|Edition
|Gautam Gambhir
|6
|227
|37.83
|129.71
|75
|2007
|Yuvraj Singh
|5
|153
|38.25
|154.54
|67
|2009
|Suresh Raina
|5
|219
|43.80
|146
|101
|2010
|Virat Kohli
|5
|185
|46.25
|122.51
|78
|2012
|Virat Kohli
|6
|319
|106.33
|129.14
|77
|2014
|Virat Kohli
|5
|273
|136.50
|146.77
|89*
|2016
|KL Rahul
|5
|194
|48.50
|152.75
|69
|2021
|Virat Kohli
|6
|296
|98.66
|136.40
|82*
|2022
|Rohit Sharma
|8
|257
|36.71
|156.70
|92
|2024
Gautam Gambhir was India’s top scorer in the T20 World Cup 2007, playing six matches and scoring 227 runs at an average of 37.83 with a strike rate of 129.71. His highest score was 75, which came in the final against Pakistan in Johannesburg. Gambhir’s fiery 75 off 54 balls, including eight fours and two sixes, set up India’s win, with the bowlers defending the target to secure a five-run victory.
Tilakratne Dilshan was the top scorer in the T20 World Cup 2009, playing seven matches and scoring 317 runs, the second-highest overall in a single edition. He averaged 52.83 with a strike rate of 144.74. In the semi-final against West Indies, he played a brilliant innings of 96 not out, but unfortunately, Sri Lanka lost in the final against Pakistan.
David Warner was the second-highest scorer in the T20 World Cup 2021, scoring 289 runs, which ranks seventh in the list of most runs in a single T20 World Cup edition. He scored at an average of 48.16 with a strike rate of 146.70. Warner played key innings in the knockout stages, scoring 49 in the semi-final against Pakistan and 53 in the final against New Zealand, helping Australia win the title.
