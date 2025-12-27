News
Most Runs in a Single T20 World Cup Edition
features

Most Runs In A Single T20 World Cup Edition

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: December 27, 2025
3 min read

Only one Indian batter appears in the list.

Most Runs in a Single T20 World Cup Edition

Do you know who holds the record for scoring the most runs in a single T20 World Cup edition? Since 2007, every edition has seen standout batting displays, with certain players dominating the tournament and delivering when their country needed them the most.

In most cases, when a player delivered such influential performances, their team went on to reach at least the semi-final of the competition.

With the new edition around the corner in 2026, let’s take a closer look at the batters who have etched their names in history by scoring the most runs in a single T20 World Cup edition.

Most Runs in a Single T20 World Cup Edition

Indian superstar Virat Kohli holds the record for the most runs in a single T20 World Cup edition. During the T20 World Cup 2014 in Bangladesh, he scored 319 runs in six matches at an average of 106.33 and a strike rate of 129.14, including four half-centuries.

His highest score in the tournament was 77, and he remained not out in three innings. India reached the final of the tournament but unfortunately lost to Sri Lanka.

Player TeamRunsInningsAverage Strike Rate Highest ScoreEdition
Virat Kohli India 3196106.33129.14772014
Tilakratne Dilshan Sri Lanka317752.83144.7496*2009
Babar AzamPakistan303660.60126.25702021
Mahela Jayawardene Sri Lanka302660.40159.781002010
Virat Kohli India 296698.66136.4082*2022
Tamim Iqbal Bangladesh295673.75142.41103*2016
David Warner Australia 289748.16146.7089*2021
Mohammad RizwanPakistan281670.25127.7279*2021
Rahmanullah GurbazAfghanistan281835.12124.33802024
Virat Kohli India 2735136.50146.7789*2016

Most Runs in each T20 World Cup Edition

The trend continues as only one Indian features in the list of most runs in each T20 World Cup edition. Former India captain Virat Kohli was the top scorer in 2014 and 2022.

PlayerTeamInningsRunsAverage Strike Rate Highest ScoreEdition
Matthew HaydenAustralia626588.33144.8073*2007
Tilakratne DilshanSri Lanka731752.83144.7496*2009
Mahela JayawardeneSri Lanka630260.40159.781002010
Shane WatsonAustralia624949.80150722012
Virat KohliIndia6319106.33129.14772014
Tamim IqbalBangladesh629573.75142.51103*2016
Babar Azam Pakistan630360.60126.25702021
Virat KohliIndia629698.66136.4082*2022
Rahmanullah GurbazAfghanistan828135.12124.33802024

ALSO READ:

Most Runs for India in a Single T20 World Cup Edition

In the list of most runs for India in a single T20 World Cup edition, Virat Kohli appears four times, having been the top scorer in 2012, 2014, 2016, and 2022.

PlayerInningsRunsAverageStrike RateHighest ScoreEdition
Gautam Gambhir 622737.83129.71752007
Yuvraj Singh 515338.25154.54672009
Suresh Raina521943.801461012010
Virat Kohli518546.25122.51782012
Virat Kohli6319106.33129.14772014
Virat Kohli5273136.50146.7789*2016
KL Rahul519448.50152.75692021
Virat Kohli629698.66136.4082*2022
Rohit Sharma 825736.71156.70922024

Standout T20 World Cup Performances

Gautam Gambhir in 2007

Gautam Gambhir was India’s top scorer in the T20 World Cup 2007, playing six matches and scoring 227 runs at an average of 37.83 with a strike rate of 129.71. His highest score was 75, which came in the final against Pakistan in Johannesburg. Gambhir’s fiery 75 off 54 balls, including eight fours and two sixes, set up India’s win, with the bowlers defending the target to secure a five-run victory.

Tilakratne Dilshan in 2009

Tilakratne Dilshan was the top scorer in the T20 World Cup 2009, playing seven matches and scoring 317 runs, the second-highest overall in a single edition. He averaged 52.83 with a strike rate of 144.74. In the semi-final against West Indies, he played a brilliant innings of 96 not out, but unfortunately, Sri Lanka lost in the final against Pakistan.

David Warner in 2021

David Warner was the second-highest scorer in the T20 World Cup 2021, scoring 289 runs, which ranks seventh in the list of most runs in a single T20 World Cup edition. He scored at an average of 48.16 with a strike rate of 146.70. Warner played key innings in the knockout stages, scoring 49 in the semi-final against Pakistan and 53 in the final against New Zealand, helping Australia win the title.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

