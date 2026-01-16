Most T20 Hundreds: David Warner Goes Past Virat Kohli After Blazing Ton in BBL 2025–26 Sydney Derby

Former Australian opener David Warner displayed that he still has a lot of cricket left in him by going past stalwart Virat Kohli for Most T20 Hundreds with a thumping ton in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL 2025-26). Warner remained unbeaten after batting all 20 overs, finishing with a fiery 65-ball 110*, comprising an impressive 11 boundaries and four maximums.

Notably, the 39-year-old is having a tremendous BBL season, having hit another ton two games earlier against the Hobart Hurricanes, and is averaging close to 90s. The latest for the Sydney Thunder opener came against Sydney Sixers, Warner and in the process, he took his total tally of Most T20 Hundreds to 10, eclipsing Kohli’s record of 9 to take the third spot on the elite list.

That raises the intrigue, which batters dominate the charts. Let’s check the Top 10.

Most T20 Hundreds

Players No of Centuries Chris Gayle 22 Babar Azam 11 David Warner 10 Virat Kohli 9 Rilee Rossouw 9 Abhishek Sharma 8 Michael Klinger 8 Aaron Finch 8 Faf du Plessis 8 Rohit Sharma 8

Chris Gayle

The Universe Boss is undoubtedy the most lethal batter in the shortest format with his insane carnage abilities. Gayle occupying the first position is no suprise and he leads the Most T20 Hundreds list by quite a margin with a total of 22 centuries with the next best having scored 11 tons less. Furthermore, serving as a testament to his explosive hitting prowess, Chris Gayle has hit over 1000 sixes in T20s, a feat no other batter is even close to achieving.

Babar Azam

The only Pakistan cricketer on the list, the former skipper is one of the renowned batters of his generation, courtesy of his technique and temperament. Albeit not as aggressive as Gayle, Babar’s consistency saw him register a total of 11 three-digit scores playing T20 cricket across different franchises.

David Warner

David Warner has continued to torment bowlers still at the twilight of his career. Once a formidable opener across formats for Australia during his international days, Warner’s recent heroics show that he has no intention of slowing down as he climbed to take the third spot in Most T20 Hundreds list.

Virat Kohli and Rilee Rossouw

The former Indian captain and Proteas batter are the next names on the list with a total of nine centuries to their name. Kohli, however, has the chance to once again reclaim his spot by displacing Warner and can also match Babar to occupy the second spot, if he succeeds in hitting two tons in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026). Rilee Rossouw, too, can add more to his kitty and climb up the ladder.

