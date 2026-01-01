Deepti Sharma Scripts Record for Most Wickets in a Calendar Year in WODIs

India all-rounder Deepti Sharma, who played a crucial role in India’s maiden Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 win, ended the year with some stellar numbers. Deepti Sharma was in phenomenal form with the ball in white ball cricket – dominating across both formats. While she climbed to the number one spot for most wickets in WT20Is during the recent five-match T20I home series against Sri Lanka, Deepti also finished at the top of the charts for most wickets in a calendar year in WODIs.

Consistent performances from Deepti Sharma in WODIs in 2025

The 28-year-old culminated 2025 with a total tally of 39 ODI wickets – the most by any woman in a single year. She was consistently amongst wickets during the Sri Lanka tri-series, the England tour and the home series against Australia. However, her highlight performance came during the Women’s World Cup, where she finished as the highest wicket-taker at the ICC event with 22 scalps in nine innings at an average of 20.40.

Apart from Deepti Sharma, the only other Indian to feature on the list is former spinner Neetu David. Interestingly, David appears twice in the top 10 list, for her exploits in 2004 and 2005 where she took 33 wickets each.

Most Wickets in a Calendar Year in WODIs

Player Matches Wickets BBI Year Deepti Sharma (INDW) 23 39 5/39 2025 Anisa Mohammed (WIW) 13 37 7/14 2011 Shabnim Ismail (SAW) 17 37 5/8 2022 Sune Luus (SAW) 22 37 6/36 2016 Charmaine Mason (AUSW) 15 36 5/9 2000 Nonkululeko Mlaba (SAW) 19 35 4/33 2025 Sophie Ecclestone (ENGW) 20 34 6/36 2022 Neetu David (INDW) 15 33 5/32 2005 Neetu David (INDW) 16 33 5/20 2004 Stefanie Taylor (WIW) 21 32 4/19 2013

Most wickets in WODIs in 2025

While Deepti Sharma takes the top spot in 2025 for most wickets in a calendar year, Proteas spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba occupies the second position in the list with 35 scalps. She too was clinical in South Africa’s runners-up finish at the Women’s World Cup 2025, finishing as their top wicket-taker with a tally of 13. England’s Sophie Ecclestone, India’s Sneh Rana and Australia’s Alana King round up the top five wicket-takers in WODIs this year.

Player Wickets Deepti Sharma 39 Nonkululeko Mlaba 35 Sophi Ecclestone 28 Sneh Rana 28 Alana King 25 Aaliyah Alleyne 24 Nashra Sandhu 23 Afy Fletcher 23 Kranti Gaud 23 Shree Charani 23

