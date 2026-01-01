News
Deepti Sharma Scripts Record for Most Wickets in a Calendar Year in WODIs
features

Deepti Sharma Scripts Record for Most Wickets in a Calendar Year in WODIs

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: January 1, 2026
2 min read
Deepti Sharma Scripts Record for Most Wickets in a Calendar Year in WODIs

India all-rounder Deepti Sharma, who played a crucial role in India’s maiden Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 win, ended the year with some stellar numbers. Deepti Sharma was in phenomenal form with the ball in white ball cricket – dominating across both formats. While she climbed to the number one spot for most wickets in WT20Is during the recent five-match T20I home series against Sri Lanka, Deepti also finished at the top of the charts for most wickets in a calendar year in WODIs.

Consistent performances from Deepti Sharma in WODIs in 2025

The 28-year-old culminated 2025 with a total tally of 39 ODI wickets – the most by any woman in a single year. She was consistently amongst wickets during the Sri Lanka tri-series, the England tour and the home series against Australia. However, her highlight performance came during the Women’s World Cup, where she finished as the highest wicket-taker at the ICC event with 22 scalps in nine innings at an average of 20.40.

Apart from Deepti Sharma, the only other Indian to feature on the list is former spinner Neetu David. Interestingly, David appears twice in the top 10 list, for her exploits in 2004 and 2005 where she took 33 wickets each.

Most Wickets in a Calendar Year in WODIs

PlayerMatchesWicketsBBIYear
Deepti Sharma (INDW)23395/392025
Anisa Mohammed (WIW)13377/142011
Shabnim Ismail (SAW)17375/82022
Sune Luus (SAW)22376/362016
Charmaine Mason (AUSW)15365/92000
Nonkululeko Mlaba (SAW)19354/332025
Sophie Ecclestone (ENGW)20346/362022
Neetu David (INDW)15335/322005
Neetu David (INDW)16335/202004
Stefanie Taylor (WIW)21324/192013

ALSO READ:

Most wickets in WODIs in 2025

While Deepti Sharma takes the top spot in 2025 for most wickets in a calendar year, Proteas spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba occupies the second position in the list with 35 scalps. She too was clinical in South Africa’s runners-up finish at the Women’s World Cup 2025, finishing as their top wicket-taker with a tally of 13. England’s Sophie Ecclestone, India’s Sneh Rana and Australia’s Alana King round up the top five wicket-takers in WODIs this year.

PlayerWickets
Deepti Sharma39
Nonkululeko Mlaba35
Sophi Ecclestone28
Sneh Rana28
Alana King25
Aaliyah Alleyne24
Nashra Sandhu23
Afy Fletcher23
Kranti Gaud23
Shree Charani23

