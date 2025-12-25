Three bowlers from the T20 World Cup 2024 make it in the list of top five.

Although the shortest format has mostly been dominated by batters, there have been a few bowlers who have caused terror and given nightmares to the opposition as well. Be it their lethal pace or crafty spin, these bowlers have always found a way to get a breakthrough and turn around fortunes.

With another edition of the tournament around the corner (T20 World Cup 2026), let’s take a look at the players who have the most wickets in a single T20 World Cup.

Who has taken Most Wickets in a Single T20 World Cup?

Indian speedster Arshdeep Singh and Afghanistan quick Fazalhaq Farooqi rank at the top for taking the most wickets in a single T20 World Cup.

Player Matches Wickets Average Strike Rate BBI Fazalhaq Farooqi (2024) 8 17 9.41 8.94 5/9 Arshdeep Singh (2024) 8 17 12.64 10.58 4/9 Wanindu Hasaranga (2022) 8 16 9.75 11.25 3/9 Jasprit Bumrah (2024) 8 15 8.26 11.86 3/7 Ajantha Mendis (2012) 6 15 9.80 9.60 6/8

Most Wickets in T20 World Cup By Edition

Here we see the leading wicket-taker in each T20 World Cup so far. Interestingly, former Pakistan pacer Umar Gul and Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga have finished at the top of the charts twice.

Edition Player Wickets Average Strike Rate BBI 2007 Umar Gul 13 11.92 12.76 4/25 2009 Umar Gul 13 12.15 11.30 5/6 2010 Dirk Nannes 14 13.07 11.14 4/18 2012 Ajantha Mendis 15 9.80 9.60 6/8 2014 Imran Tahir & Ahsan Malik 12 10.91 & 13.83 10.00 & 12.41 4/21 & 5/19 2016 Mohammad Nabi 12 13.66 13.50 4/20 2021 Wanindu Hasaranga 16 9.75 11.25 3/9 2022 Wanindu Hasaranga 15 13.26 12.40 3/8 2024 Fazalhaq Farooqi and Arshdeep Singh 17 9.41 & 12.64 8.94 & 10.58 5/9 & 4/9

ALSO READ:

Most Wickets For India In T20 World Cups

Amongst Indians, retired spinner Ravichandran Ashwin takes the apex spot, followed by pacers Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah.

Player Matches Wickets Average Strike Rate BBI Ravi Ashwin 24 32 17.25 15.93 4/11 Arshdeep Singh 14 27 13.74 11.11 4/9 Jasprit Bumrah 18 26 14.30 15.76 3/7 Hardik Pandya 24 24 21.66 15.25 3/20 Ravindra Jadeja 30 22 28.86 24.00 3/15

Standout T20 World Cup Performances

Let’s take a look at some of the best bowling performances in the history of the tournament.

Ajantha Mendis in 2012

The figures of 6/8 by the Sri Lankan still rank as the best bowling figures in T20 World Cup history. He achieved the feat during a group-stage match against Zimbabwe.

Umar Gul in 2007 and 2009

The former Pakistan pacer showcased his lethal fast bowling prowess by leading the charts in consecutive editions (2007 and 2009). During the 2009 T20 WC, where Pakistan won their maiden title, Umar Gul registered a crucial fifer in the Super 8s against New Zealand.

Fazalhaq Farooqi in 2024

Amongst the recent ones, Afghanistan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi’s five-wicket haul from the previous edition stands out. Farooqi, whose achievement came against Uganda in a group-stage match, eventually finished the tournament as the highest wicket-taker and played a key role in Afghanistan’s maiden semi-final appearance in an ICC event.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.