Three bowlers from the T20 World Cup 2024 make it in the list of top five.
Although the shortest format has mostly been dominated by batters, there have been a few bowlers who have caused terror and given nightmares to the opposition as well. Be it their lethal pace or crafty spin, these bowlers have always found a way to get a breakthrough and turn around fortunes.
With another edition of the tournament around the corner (T20 World Cup 2026), let’s take a look at the players who have the most wickets in a single T20 World Cup.
Indian speedster Arshdeep Singh and Afghanistan quick Fazalhaq Farooqi rank at the top for taking the most wickets in a single T20 World Cup.
|Player
|Matches
|Wickets
|Average
|Strike Rate
|BBI
|Fazalhaq Farooqi (2024)
|8
|17
|9.41
|8.94
|5/9
|Arshdeep Singh (2024)
|8
|17
|12.64
|10.58
|4/9
|Wanindu Hasaranga (2022)
|8
|16
|9.75
|11.25
|3/9
|Jasprit Bumrah (2024)
|8
|15
|8.26
|11.86
|3/7
|Ajantha Mendis (2012)
|6
|15
|9.80
|9.60
|6/8
Here we see the leading wicket-taker in each T20 World Cup so far. Interestingly, former Pakistan pacer Umar Gul and Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga have finished at the top of the charts twice.
|Edition
|Player
|Wickets
|Average
|Strike Rate
|BBI
|2007
|Umar Gul
|13
|11.92
|12.76
|4/25
|2009
|Umar Gul
|13
|12.15
|11.30
|5/6
|2010
|Dirk Nannes
|14
|13.07
|11.14
|4/18
|2012
|Ajantha Mendis
|15
|9.80
|9.60
|6/8
|2014
|Imran Tahir & Ahsan Malik
|12
|10.91 & 13.83
|10.00 & 12.41
|4/21 & 5/19
|2016
|Mohammad Nabi
|12
|13.66
|13.50
|4/20
|2021
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|16
|9.75
|11.25
|3/9
|2022
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|15
|13.26
|12.40
|3/8
|2024
|Fazalhaq Farooqi and Arshdeep Singh
|17
|9.41 & 12.64
|8.94 & 10.58
|5/9 & 4/9
ALSO READ:
Amongst Indians, retired spinner Ravichandran Ashwin takes the apex spot, followed by pacers Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah.
|Player
|Matches
|Wickets
|Average
|Strike Rate
|BBI
|Ravi Ashwin
|24
|32
|17.25
|15.93
|4/11
|Arshdeep Singh
|14
|27
|13.74
|11.11
|4/9
|Jasprit Bumrah
|18
|26
|14.30
|15.76
|3/7
|Hardik Pandya
|24
|24
|21.66
|15.25
|3/20
|Ravindra Jadeja
|30
|22
|28.86
|24.00
|3/15
Let’s take a look at some of the best bowling performances in the history of the tournament.
The figures of 6/8 by the Sri Lankan still rank as the best bowling figures in T20 World Cup history. He achieved the feat during a group-stage match against Zimbabwe.
The former Pakistan pacer showcased his lethal fast bowling prowess by leading the charts in consecutive editions (2007 and 2009). During the 2009 T20 WC, where Pakistan won their maiden title, Umar Gul registered a crucial fifer in the Super 8s against New Zealand.
Amongst the recent ones, Afghanistan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi’s five-wicket haul from the previous edition stands out. Farooqi, whose achievement came against Uganda in a group-stage match, eventually finished the tournament as the highest wicket-taker and played a key role in Afghanistan’s maiden semi-final appearance in an ICC event.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.