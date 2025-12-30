Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Feature in Cricxtasy’s Men’s ODI Team Of The Year

Which players made it to the ODI team of the year? As the year 2025 comes to an end, several players impressed with their performances in the 50-over format.

The Champions Trophy was the only major ICC tournament played this year, and it was won by India. After that, the focus shifted to the T20 World Cup 2026, which meant fewer ODI matches were played. Still, there were plenty of top performers in 2025 in this format.

Let’s check the Men’s ODI team of the year 2025.

Top order – Rohit Sharma, Rachin Ravindra and Virat Kohli

The ODI team of the year features two Indian and one New Zealand batter in the top order.

Rohit Sharma: Former India captain scored 650 runs in 14 innings at an average of 50.00 and a strike rate of 100.46, including two centuries and four half-centuries. In the Champions Trophy final against New Zealand, Rohit scored 76 runs and helped India to win the match. Having retired from Tests earlier this year, he is now playing only in ODIs.

Rachin Ravindra: New Zealand opener scored 604 runs in 14 matches at an average of 43.14 and a strike rate of 106.90. This year, Rachin scored two centuries and three half-centuries. He was the top scorer in the 2025 Champions Trophy, amassing 263 runs in four matches.

Virat Kohli: India superstar and former captain scored 651 runs in 13 innings at an average of 65.10 and a strike rate of 96.15, including three centuries and four half-centuries. In the Champions Trophy, he scored 218 runs in five matches and played an important role for the team. Just like Rohit, he also retired from Tests earlier this year and is now playing only in ODIs.

Middle Order – Joe Root, Daryl Mitchell, Matthew Breeztke

The middle order includes batters from England, New Zealand, and South Africa who have made it to the ODI team of the year.

Joe Root: The England batter ended the year as the leading run-scorer in ODIs. He scored 808 runs in 15 innings at an average of 57.71 and a strike rate of 95.50, including three centuries and four half-centuries. His unbeaten 166 came in the Champions Trophy this year and is also his personal best.

Daryl Mitchell: The New Zealand middle-order batter scored 761 runs in 16 innings at an average of 54.35 with a strike rate of 86.18. He finished the year as the second-highest run-scorer in ODIs. He registered one century and six half-centuries. In his last four innings, he notched up two fifties and a hundred.

Matthew Breeztke: The South Africa batter scored 706 runs in 12 innings at an average of 64.18 and a strike rate of 96.71, finishing the year as the fourth-highest run-scorer. In his debut match, he scored 150 and followed it up with four consecutive scores of 50 plus. In the three-match ODI series against India, he registered two half-centuries.

All-Rounder – Mitchell Santner

Only one all-rounder features in the ODI team of the year.

Mitchell Santner: New Zealand captain took 25 wickets in 17 matches at an economy rate of 4.57. He picked up nine wickets in five Champions Trophy matches, helping New Zealand reach the final. His batting has also improved, scoring 210 runs in 12 innings at an average of 26.25 and a strike rate of 115.38.

Bowlers – Adil Rashid, Jayden Seales, Jofra Archer, Matt Henry

In the bowlers’ list for the ODI team of the year, three players feature among the top five leading wicket-takers of the year.

Adil Rashid: England spinner ended 2025 as the top wicket-taking spinner, claiming 30 wickets in 15 matches at an economy rate of 5.87. He took two four-wicket hauls and finished third overall in the leading wicket-taker list for the year.

Jayden Seales: West Indies pacer claimed 27 wickets in 11 innings, finishing fourth in the leading wicket-takers list in 2025. He bowled at an economy rate of 5.75, including one four-wicket haul and one five-wicket haul. In the ODI series against Pakistan earlier this year, he took 10 wickets in three matches.

Jofra Archer: England fast bowler claimed 18 wickets in nine matches this year, bowling at an economy rate of 5.05. He took two four-wicket hauls, including in the last two ODIs against South Africa. With the bat he scored 126 runs in eight innings at an average of 31.50 and a strike rate of 121 in 2025.

Matt Henry: The Kiwi pacer ended the year as the leading wicket-taker, picking up 31 wickets in 13 matches at an economy rate of 5.16. He also took three four-wicket hauls and one five-wicket haul, and earlier in the Champions Trophy, Henry claimed 10 wickets to help New Zealand reach the final.

