Shortest Ashes Test Matches by Balls: Boxing Day Test Ends Inside Two Days, Joins Rare List

Five Ashes Tests have ended inside 1000 balls.

The Boxing Day Test at the MCG in the Ashes 2025 entered a rare list after the match ended inside two days, with England winning by four wickets. This match is now one of the shortest Ashes Test matches by balls.

There have been several matches in this rivalry that finished inside two days, with all four innings completed within six sessions. Here is a look at the shortest Ashes Test matches by balls where one of the teams won the game. This list includes only completed matches and does not feature drawn Tests.

788 balls, Ashes 1888 Series 3rd Test (winner: England)

Back in 1888, during the third Ashes Test, England won by an innings and 21 runs. The match finished after just 788 balls were bowled in total.

England batted first and were bowled out for 172 runs. They then dismissed the opposition for 81 runs in the first innings. In the second innings, the visitors were bowled out again for 70 runs, allowing England to seal an innings victory. This match remains at the top of the list of the shortest Ashes Test matches by balls.

798 balls, Ashes 1888 Series 1st Test (winner: Australia)

In the same 1888 series, during the first Test at Lord’s, Australia won the match in just 792 balls. This game features on the list of shortest Ashes test matches by balls, where it currently stands second.

Australia batted first and were bowled out for 116 runs. They then dismissed England for just 53 in the first innings. In the second innings, Australia scored 60 runs and set England a target of 124. England were bowled out for 62, as Australia secured a 62 run victory.

847 balls, Ashes 2025 Series 1st Test (winner: Australia)

Australia won the first Test of the Ashes 2025 in Perth inside two days, as the match finished in just 847 balls. This Test now ranks third on the list of shortest Ashes test matches by balls.

England batted first and were bowled out for 172 runs in the first innings. Australia were then dismissed for 132, giving England a lead of 40 runs. In their second innings, England could add only 164 runs and set Australia a target of 205.

Australia chased the target comfortably in just 28.2 overs. Travis Head played a brilliant knock of 123 off 83 balls, guiding his team to an eight wicket victory.

852 balls, Ashes 2025 Series 4th Test (winner: England)

In the same Ashes 2025 series, England also won a Test inside two days. In the Boxing Day Test at the MCG, Australia batted first and were bowled out for just 152 runs. On Day 1 itself, England were also dismissed for 110.

On Day 2, Australia were bowled out for 132 in their second innings, setting England a target of 173. The visitors chased down the target in 32.2 overs with four wickets in hand.

The Test match finished in just 852 balls, making it fourth on the list of shortest Ashes test matches by balls.

911 balls, Ashes 1895 Series 4th Test (winner: Australia)

In the fourth Test at Sydney in 1895, Australia won by an innings and 147 runs. The match finished in just 911 balls, making it the fifth on the list of shortest Ashes test matches by balls.

Australia batted first and were bowled out for 284 runs. They then dismissed England for just 65 runs in the first innings. After enforcing the follow on, Australia bowled England out again for 72 runs to seal the innings victory.

Shortest Ashes Test Matches by balls

Balls Winner Venue Year 788 England Manchester 1888 792 Australia London, Lord’s 1888 847 Australia Perth 2025 852 England Melbourne 2025 911 Australia Sydney 1895 1034 Australia Brisbane 1950 1049 England London, The Oval 1896 1059 England Nottingham 2015 1081 Australia Melbourne 1904 1084 Australia Melbourne 2021

