Super Overs in SA20: Joburg Super Kings Won The First-Ever Super Over in SA20 2026

JSK have won three on the trot so far in SA20 2026.

The SA20 2026 clash of Joburg Super Kings vs Durban’s Super Giants witnessed history as the match was tied and led to a super over. It marked the first and only super overs in SA20 history.

Super Overs in SA20

The third edition of the South Africa T20 tournament witnessed its first super overs in SA20 this year. The ninth match, held in Johannesburg, got off to a flying start with the teams cumulatively scoring more than 400+ runs across two innings. However, the winner was undecided till the last ball of the 40th over.

After the scores were tied, the Super Giants batters walked out again. Evan Jones and Jos Buttler added four runs, which meant the target was set at five runs. Rilee Rossouw smashed two boundaries and crossed the target with ease for JSK’s win.

Joburg Super Kings Maintain Winning Streak in SA20 2026 with Super Over Win

Earlier, at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, the visitors won the toss and elected to field first. The hosts took advantage of their home conditions and started with some fiery knocks. Opener Matthew De Villiers (38 off 26) and captain Faf du Plessis (47 off 30) added 89 runs for the first-wicket partnership. Within the next six deliveries, Rilee Rossouw was dismissed for a duck.

Wiaan Mulder’s 22-ball 18 stabilised the innings, while Shubham Ranjane’s 50 not out of 31 meant Joburg Super Kings were crossing the 200-run mark. Donovan Ferreira’s 10-ball 33 provided finishing touches with four sixes and a boundary. Noor Ahmad was the pick of the bowlers with his figures of 4-0-3-12.

In the second innings, Devon Conway (19 off 14) and Kane Williamson (22 off 20) gave a relatively slower start to Durban’s Super Giants. Jos Buttler (15 off six) was short-lived on the crease. But captain Aiden Markram added some stability with 37 off 30. Heinrich Klaasen’s important cameo (29 off 19) reignited hopes for the visitors, while Evan Jones (43 off 17) stood out with a striking rate of 253. He added the much-needed oomph with four boundaries and three sixes.

Richard Gleeson and Akeal Hosein shared five wickets, while Ferreira also scalped one. However, some more runs from the tail-enders prompted one of the first super overs in SA20 history.

Out to bat again, Jones and Buttler set an easy target of five runs. They couldn’t fire against Gleeson in the high-pressure super over. Rossouw, on the other hand, finished the game with two boundaries of DSG’s best bowler of the night, Noor Ahmed.

By winning the first-ever super overs in SA20 tournament history, Joburg Super Kings maintained their unbeaten streak of three matches so far. They sit at the top of the table with six points. JSK’s next clash against Sunrisers Eastern Cape will be played on January 3 at the same venue.

