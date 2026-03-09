Sanju Samson was named the player of the tournament.

The T20 World Cup 2026 concluded on Sunday with India winning their third title. They also became the first team to win consecutive titles after previously winning in 2024. Following some magnificent performances throughout the competition, we take a look at the T20 World Cup 2026 Team of the Tournament.

Before the final, India had not won a match against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup. However, they defeated them in the final to clinch the title and also became the first team to win a T20 World Cup as the host nation.

The tournament saw several players produce magical moments with both bat and ball. Many players delivered outstanding performances during the competition. Now the big question is, which of those players will make the T20 World Cup 2026 Team of the Tournament?

Tim Seifert

(Matches – 9, Runs – 326, Average – 46, Strike Rate – 166)

New Zealand opening wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert had an impressive tournament. He scored 326 runs in eight innings at an average of 46.57 and a strike rate of 166.32.

He scored four half-centuries in the tournament, including consecutive ones in the semi-final and the final.

Sanju Samson

(Matches – 5, Runs – 321, Average – 80.25, Strike Rate 199)

What a World Cup this has been for Sanju Samson, one of the stories of the T20 World Cup 2026. Having been on the bench at the start of the World Cup, India later went with a right left opening combination with Samson and Abhishek Sharma due to a drop in Abhishek Sharma’s form. Since then, Samson has not looked back and has done justice to his talent.

He scored 321 runs in only five innings at an average of 80.25 and a strike rate of 199.37. His performances included three crucial knocks, 97* in a virtual quarter final against West Indies, 89 against England in the semi final, and another 89 in the final against New Zealand. Sanju Samson was also named the Player of the Tournament

Ishan Kishan

(Matches – Nine, Runs – 317, Average – 35, Strike Rate – 193)

Just like Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan’s story is also one to remember. The wicketkeeper batter was nowhere close to the India squad three months back, but with impressive performances in domestic cricket, he made his way into the T20 World Cup 2026 squad and then did not turn back.

In the tournament, he scored 317 runs in nine innings at an average of 35.22 and a strike rate of 193.29. He scored three half centuries, one in the group stage match against Namibia, one against Pakistan, and one against New Zealand in the final.

Shimron Hetmyer

(Matches – 7, Runs – 248, Average – 41, Strike Rate 186)

Shimron Hetmyer of West Indies scored 248 runs in seven innings at an average of 41.33 and a strike rate of 186.46.

He scored two half centuries, including a best score of 85. Even though West Indies did not qualify for the semi final, Hetmyer made it to the T20 World Cup 2026 team of the tournament.

Shivam Dube

(Matches – 9, Runs – 235, Average 39, Strike Rate – 169)

Shivam Dube of India, who batted in the middle order for the team, scored 235 runs in eight innings at an average of 39.16 and a strike rate of 169.06.

He scored one half century. Even though the stats may not look very big, he made a big difference to the team with his quickfire cameos and which is why he is in the T20 World Cup 2026 team of the tournament.

Will Jacks

(Matches – 8, Runs 226, Average – 56, Strike Rate – 176, Wickets – 9, Economy – 9)

Will Jacks of England had a brilliant T20 World Cup 2026 overall in both the batting and bowling departments. With the bat, mostly batting at No. 6 and No. 7, Jacks scored 226 runs in eight innings at an average of 56.50 and a strike rate of 176.56, including one half century. Out of the eight innings, he stayed unbeaten in four of them.

With the ball, he took nine wickets in seven innings and conceded runs at an economy rate of 9.75.

Axar Patel

(Matches – 7, Wickets 11, Economy – 8)

Numbers will not define the impact Axar Patel made for India but was enough to make it to the T20 World Cup 2026 team of the tournament. In seven innings, he took 11 wickets and bowled at an economy rate of 8.20. Other than the match against West Indies, he picked up a wicket in every other match.

In the final, he bowled a spell of 3/27. In the semi final, he took one wicket and also took two special catches to dismiss Harry Brook and Will Jacks, which turned out to be crucial for India and helped the team win.

Adil Rashid

(Matches – 8, Wickets 13, Economy – 8)

Adil Rashid of England took 13 wickets in eight matches and bowled at an economy rate of 8.15.

Other than the first match against Nepal, he took at least one wicket in every other match, including two wickets in the semi final against India. He ended as the joint second highest wicket taker in the tournament.

Jasprit Bumrah

(Matches – 8, Wickets – 14, Economy – 6)

One of the best fast bowlers of this generation, Jasprit Bumrah played a massive part in India’s success in this T20 World Cup 2026. In eight innings, he took 14 wickets and conceded runs at an economy rate of 6.21, which is quite extraordinary.

In the final, he took 4/15 against New Zealand. Before that, in the semi final against England, he bowled at an economy rate of 8.25, where every other bowler conceded more than nine to 10 runs per over. Other than the match against Zimbabwe, he took at least one wicket in every other match.

Lungi Ngidi

(Matches – 7, Wickets 12, Economy – 7)

The South African right arm pacer Lungi Ngidi took 12 wickets in seven innings and conceded runs at an economy rate of 7.19, with best figures of 4/31 against Canada.

He also took three wickets each against Afghanistan in the group stage and against West Indies in the Super 8 stage. His slower ones throughout the tournament were very difficult for the batters to pick. He ended as the joint third highest wicket taker.

Blessing Muzarabani

(Matches – 6, Wickets – 13, Economy – 7)

Blessing Muzarabani of Zimbabwe had an impressive T20 World Cup 2026. He took 13 wickets in only six innings at an economy rate of 7.88. He played an important part in the team, and because of his performance Zimbabwe were able to qualify for the Super 8 stage.

His best figures of 4/17 came against Australia in the group stage. He took at least one wicket in every match of the tournament.

T20 World Cup 2026 Team of the tournament

Tim Seifert

Sanju Samson

Ishan Kishan

Shimron Hetmyer

Shivam Dube

Will Jacks

Axar Patel

Adil Rashid

Jasprit Bumrah

Lungi Ngidi

Blessing Muzarabani

