The Tactical Blunder That Cost New Zealand Powerplay in the T20 World Cup 2026 Final Against India

New Zealand made a massive mistake in the powerplay.

New Zealand were put under pressure straight away by Indian batters, and they crumbled in the T20 World Cup 2026 final. The start was rather encouraging, with Matt Henry hitting his lengths immediately by going slightly fuller and testing both edges. He started with an away swinger before using a nip backer from fullish lengths and gave only seven runs.

Even Glenn Phillips did well to restrict the two batters, who gave him full respect after previous dismissals in the tournament. There were a couple of loose deliveries, but India were in no mood to give more wickets to a part-timer this time. He sneaked a five-run over.

Did New Zealand miss a trick in the powerplay?

The third over changed the whole scenario when New Zealand missed a trick by removing Matt Henry from the attack and introducing Jacob Duffy. Now, Henry understands how to seam the new ball both ways, and there was also some early movement in the air, as visible from his opening over, and he could have exploited it a bit more with the new ball. Duffy’s strength lies in hitting shorter lengths and doesn’t really bowl enough fuller deliveries.

ALSO READ:

So, when he came in the third over, India were quick enough to pounce on him. Duffy bowled slightly shorter, and Abhishek Sharma used his feet to come down the track and hit him for boundaries. Later, Lockie Ferguson also bowled poorly, spraying it all around and taking away the shine.

Cometh the hour, cometh the man! 😍



Abhishek Sharma brings up his fifty in just 18 balls, fastest of the tournament! 💪



ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup | FINAL | #INDvNZ | LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/Tz1DBSb4nT pic.twitter.com/mcmGhlxJxe — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 8, 2026

Hence, when Henry returned in the fifth over, he was forced to bowl more slower deliveries on the wider lines. That’s not his expertise, and he could have easily bowled another inside the first three overs. In the first two overs, only one boundary was hit, and the ball was still new for the Kiwis to use Henry on his stronger part.

Unfortunately, he bowled four wides and plenty of slower ones, which obviously didn’t help because that’s not his strength. While the slower ones were holding a bit, small boundaries and quicker boundaries compensated for it. Henry conceded 21 runs, and the Kiwis were already playing a wrong game.

CHETTA POWER! 💪



Outrageous six from Sanju Samson as 21 runs came off Matt Henry's over! 🥶



ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup | FINAL | #INDvNZ | LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/Tz1DBSb4nT pic.twitter.com/LGg4snOIuP — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 8, 2026

Eventually, India raced away to 92 runs in the powerplay, with the final four overs conceding 80 runs. Overall, New Zealand failed to hit good lengths, with only 26.66% of these balls during the field restrictions, which went for nine runs per over. Other deliveries on either side of good length leaked 18.72 runs per over.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.