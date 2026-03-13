Where Should KL Rahul Bat for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026?

KL Rahul scored 539 runs in 13 matches of his debut season for the Delhi Capitals.

The IPL 2026 is just around the corner, and the franchises have started planning for their best playing XIs for the 19th edition of the tournament. From overseas picks to batting positions, a lot of aspects are expected to be under the management’s scrutiny.

However, following a hot and cold campaign last year, finishing fifth in the league, the Delhi Capitals (DC) would be eager to be back on track in the forthcoming season. Let’s take a look at where the franchise should play their ace wicketkeeper-batter, KL Rahul, in the line-up.

Will KL Rahul Open for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026?

The gloveman has always been flexible in any position of the batting order, both for the national team and the Indian Premier League franchises. He had mostly played in the middle order during his initial days of the tournament. Representing the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for four years till the IPL 2016, Rahul scored 725 runs in 39 fixtures, striking at 121.34.

But his best has always come at the top of the line-up, and the change was visible during his stints with the Kings XI Punjab (currently known as the Punjab Kings) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). After being promoted in the order, the right-hander notched up 3,958 runs in 93 matches across seven seasons till the IPL 2024. Moreover, his strike rate saw a notable increase to 135.24.

However, after joining DC for the IPL 2025, the batter was tried at three different positions throughout the tournament. Rahul batted most of the time at No.4, but his best performances once again came while opening the innings. The 33-year-old put up 229 runs in seven matches in the No.4 slot, averaging 31.29, at a strike rate of 136.02. His stats improved further while coming in at No.3 in two matches, scoring 85 runs, while striking at a fierce rate of 151.79.

But the numbers saw a significant rise in his four appearances as the DC opener. Rahul piled up 235 runs, including an unbeaten knock of 112, averaging 78.33, at a blistering strike rate of 164.34. This indicates that the team should play KL Rahul as an opener to get the best out of the versatile batter.

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Delhi Capitals to Kickoff IPL 2026 Against LSG

The franchise would look to get yet another excellent start following their four consecutive victories to kickoff the previous season. But this time, DC would want to carry on the winning momentum as they are still in search of their maiden IPL title.

The Capitals will commence their campaign with an away fixture on April 1 against the Super Giants. The encounter will be followed by two home games facing the Mumbai Indians (MI) and Gujarat Titans (GT) on April 4 and April 8, respectively, before taking on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on April 11 in Chepauk.

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