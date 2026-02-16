Who is Ben Manenti, the Italy Player With a Blazing 25-ball 60 Against England in T20 World Cup 2026?

Ben Manenti has been a key player for Italy in the T20 World Cup 2026.

Italy are truly making a name for themselves in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. Following a dominant 10-wicket victory against Nepal, they also put up a great fight facing the two-time winners, England. Though Italy lost the match by 24 runs, all-rounder Ben Manenti has caught the fans’ attention with his fierce knock in the fixture.

While chasing a huge total of 202/7, Italy had found themselves in huge trouble, losing three wickets for just 22 runs under the initial four overs. But the 28-year-old displayed a blistering show to notch up a quickfire 60 off only 25 balls, striking at an astonishing rate of 240. His 92-run partnership with opener Justin Mosca came off just 48 deliveries.

The right-hander took on the English bowlers to smack four boundaries and six maximums in the innings. Ben also brought up his half-century off only 22 balls, shortly after Will Jacks’ carnage, who had taken only one ball less to get to the feat. Besides the whirlwind show with the willow, the player had also chipped in with the ball to dismiss Jacob Bethell.

Australia’s Ben Manenti Shining for Italy in Maiden World Cup Appearance

Italy captain Harry Manenti and Ben Manenti are two brothers from Sydney who once dreamt of representing Australia. However, though it has not unfolded the way they would have wanted it to, the two brothers are currently another formidable duo in the team’s line-up, besides the heroes of the Nepal match, the Mosca brothers.

“Growing up in Australia, all you want to do is play for Australia. That opportunity hasn’t come. While it’s probably come through a different route, has been really special and to experience a World Cup, it’s something I may never get to do again. So the opportunity to play for Italy and to now do it in a World Cup and hopefully set up cricket in Italy for a long time, is something that I’m very grateful for,” he said to cricket.com.au.

Previously, both of them have featured in Australia’s famous T20 tournament, the Big Bash League (BBL). Ben Manenti has played for two franchises, the Sydney Sixers and the Adelaide Strikers. The spinner snared 22 wickets in his 37 appearances in the league at an impressive economy of 7.31.

Ben Manenti in T20 World Cup 2026

Following a thumping win over Nepal, Manenti had also revealed how legendary Australian spinner Shane Warne impacted his gameplay since childhood. Notably, Nepal were the favourites going into the clash after nearly defeating England in their previous fixture. But a comprehensive all-round show from Italy saw the side register their maiden victory in a cricket World Cup.

“Growing up in Australia, watching Shane Warne bowl, he was a hero for all spinners. He was probably a big influence on my career and I got a lot of coaches back home that have helped me out as well,” he shared after the match.

Ben Manenti had also played a key role in that match, returning with the exceptional figure of 4-0-9-2. Besides Nepal opener Aasif Sheikh, the player had dismissed Lokesh Bam, who had almost won it against England with a crucial 20-ball 39 not out.

Looking back at Italy’s T20 World Cup 2026 opener against Scotland, the batter had also put up a noteworthy fight while chasing a huge score of 208. Barring a 22-run cameo from JJ Smuts, the Manenti brothers’ 73-run partnership off 43 balls was the only effort that had kept the side in the game.

Though Ben Manenti’s back-to-back knocks in the T20 World Cup 2026 have come in losing causes so far, Italy would hope for the player to soon turn it around into a few memorable, match-winning finishes as they aim to climb higher in the sport in the near future.

