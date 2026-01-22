Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sarfaraz Khan Register Fifties, Harpreet Brar Snares Six-for – Full Round-Up Of Ranji Trophy Round 6, Day 1

Let's look at the top performances from Day 1 of Round 6 matches in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26.

After a two-month gap for two limited-over tournaments, the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) and the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT), India’s domestic red-ball league resumed its sixth round on January 22. A total of 32 Elite teams are battling it out to strengthen their qualification scenarios with just one round remaining for the Ranji Trophy quarter-finals.

On the other hand, Bihar are taking on Manipur in the Plate final. Let’s take a look at the top performances from Day 1 of the Round 6 matches in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2025-26.

Abhimanyu Easwaran Puts Up 81 in Bengal vs Services

Bengal captain Abhimanyu Easwaran has continued his consistent run by scoring yet another crucial knock in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26. His opening partnership with Sudip Chatterjee built a strong platform for the hosts to pile up a massive total against the Services.

Previously, the batter had scored 234 runs in six innings of the prestigious tournament, which included three fifty-plus scores. But unfortunately, Easwaran missed out on his maiden century of the season today after getting run out on 81.

However, Bengal is currently seated at the top of the Elite Group C with three victories and two draws in five matches. Services are just behind them in second place with the same number of wins but two defeats in the edition.

Harpreet Brar Scalps Stunning Six-wicket Haul in Saurashtra vs Punjab

Star Punjabi spinner Harpreet Brar has run through the opposition’s line-up to snare a fiery six-wicket haul in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26. Saurashtra was coming off a recent defeat in the VHT Final after edging out Punjab in the second semi-final.

Brar had endured a tough run in the one-day tournament, scalping only one wicket in his four appearances. But the 30-year-old made a spectacular turnaround in the second phase of the Ranji Trophy to bundle out the side for only 172 runs under 48 overs.

However, Punjab could not take the advantage to secure a huge first-innings lead over the team. Surprisingly, skipper Shubman Gill came in at No.5 and went back to the pavilion for a two-ball duck as they were folded for just 139 runs.

Notably, Punjab is currently at the fifth spot in the Elite Group B with three draws, one win, and one defeat so far, while Saurashtra is in fourth place with a victory and four draws.

Sarfaraz Khan Continues Dominating Run in Hyderabad vs Mumbai

After three early wickets, Sarfaraz Khan has rescued Mumbai from a collapse facing Hyderabad in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26. He has stitched a pivotal stand with captain Siddhesh Lad to score his 17th First-Class ton (127*).

The batter is coming on the back of a blazing form, notching up a magnificent 157 and two fifties in five innings of the recently concluded VHT 2025-26. Earlier, the right-hander had also enjoyed a stellar run in the SMAT 2025, putting up 329 runs in seven matches at an astonishing strike rate of 203.08.

However, Mumbai have almost secured the qualification after an unbeaten run in the tournament so far. They are placed at the top of the Elite Group D. But Hyderabad would be looking to earn a crucial win in this fixture, as the side is placed fourth with one win and loss each, and three draws.

