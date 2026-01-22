Shubman Gill Dismissed for Duck in Punjab vs Saurashtra Ranji Trophy 2025–26 Match

Shubman Gill had a disappointing return to domestic cricket, as he was dismissed for a duck in the Punjab vs Saurashtra Ranji Trophy 2025–26 match on Day 1 of Round 6.

Tough Return for Shubman Gill in Punjab vs Saurashtra Ranji Trophy Match

After Punjab bowled out Saurashtra for 172 in the first innings, Gill came in to bat at No. 5 with the team at 73/3. His stay at the crease did not last long, as he was dismissed LBW by Parth Bhut. Coming from an ODI series where India lost 2-1 to New Zealand, Gill found it difficult to adjust to the change in format.

For Punjab in the first innings with the ball, Harpreet Brar picked up a six-wicket haul.

Being dropped from the T20I squad for the series against New Zealand and the T20 World Cup 2026, Gill decided to play domestic cricket and could also be available for Punjab’s next match against Karnataka. Punjab are currently placed 6th in Elite Group B, with just one win, 11 points, and a net run rate of +0.708. Gill will be hoping to make a strong comeback with the bat in the second innings and help Punjab stay in the match.

Gill finished 2025 as the leading run scorer in international cricket, scoring 1764 runs in 42 innings. He scored 983 runs in nine Test matches at an average of 70.21, including five centuries.

