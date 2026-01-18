After Manoj Tiwary, Former Gujarat Skipper Thrashes Ryan ten Doeschate After His Comments on Nitish Reddy and Rohit Sharma

India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate has been making headlines recently for his comments.

India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate is the newest entrant to the list of the ones regularly making headlines. But this time, it is not on the positive side of things. Some of his comments in front of the media have not pleased the fans.

Ryan ten Doeschate made certain remarks about Nitish Reddy and Rohit Sharma, in one of the press conferences of the IND vs NZ ODI series. He expressed his opinions about Nitish Rana being given game time, but also stated that he doesn’t end up doing a lot when he is put out there on the field.

Days after former India star Manoj Tiwary thrashed ten Doeschate for his opinions on the two Indian players, former Gujarat skipper Priyank Panchal has also come out with a similar expression to that of Tiwary. Panchal took to his social media account to express his opinion on the matter.

Terrible comments by Ten Doeschate on Rohit and Nitish. There’s a reason foreign coaches don’t succeed in India. The dexterity you require to navigate through relationships here is lacking in them. Especially if they don’t have anything notable to show in their CV. #INDvNZ — Priyank Panchal (@PKpanchal09) January 18, 2026

ALSO READ:

Ryan ten Doeschate Say On Nitish Reddy and Rohit Sharma?

The India assistant coach was pretty clear with his opinions, but they ended up rattling quite a few Indian fans post the second ODI in Rajkot.

“With Nitish, we keep talking about developing him and getting him game time and then when you do get him game time, he often ends up not doing a heck of a lot in the games,” said ten Doeschate on Nitish Reddy.

“He’s definitely not the sort of guy to play for himself. It’s just a combination of the wickets being slightly difficult and maybe just being a little bit short on cricket leading into the series,” he concluded about Rohit Sharma.

However, Panchal referred too both these comments as ‘terrible’, stating that this might be one of the reasons why foreign coaches don’t work well with the Indian side.

The Indians have struggled to include Nitish Reddy in the playing XI consistently, which raised a lot of concerns on his preparation as a back-up for Hardik Pandya for the ODI World Cup in 2027. Shubman Gill & Co. will have to find a way to give him regular game time.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.