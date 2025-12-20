Ajit Agarkar Explains Reason Behind Ishan Kishan Selection in India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Squad.

Ishan Kishan was a surprise selection in India's T20 World Cup 2026 squad.

While most of the T20 World Cup 2026 squad has been along the expected lines, India made a massive decision to omit Shubman Gill and select Ishan Kishan. The former was their vice-captain in the format, while the latter wasn’t even in the setup, but things have changed drastically in the last few days.

Kishan has had a fabulous Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025, accumulating the most runs (517) at an average of 57.44 and a strike rate of 197.33 in 10 innings, with two fifties and as many centuries. Meanwhile, Gill’s form tapered off in the format, as he couldn’t build on an impressive red-ball run and kept underperforming despite getting ample chances at his preferred opening slot.

India’s chief selector, Ajit Agarkar, explained the rationale behind Kishan’s inclusion in the press conference during squad announcement. He highlighted his recent form in domestic tournaments and the importance of a wicketkeeper-batter at the top.

“He bats at the top in white-ball cricket, and he’s been in good form. He played before for India and has a double hundred in one-day cricket. So, he wasn’t in the Indian team because there is a Dhruv Jurel and Rishabh Pant ahead of him. They are two pretty good players, with nothing to do with anything else. Like I said, he bats at the top, Sanju has batted at the top – that’s where we feel that’s the combination we look at. When you are looking at constructing a team, you’re looking for the right kind of backups in case, in the tournament, there’s an injury or loss of form, and we felt he is the best candidate at this point.”

A valuable addition? 🤔



Team India selector Ajit Agarkar explains the reasoning behind Ishan Kishan’s inclusion for the upcoming ICC #T20WorldCup 2026. 👀 pic.twitter.com/qLox95PUAo — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 20, 2025

Why Ishan Kishan suddenly gets the nod for T20 World Cup 2026

Ishan Kishan has not been near the Indian setup for almost two years, so his sudden inclusion has surely surprised everyone, especially since it has come at the expense of Shubman Gill. However, the thought process behind the move is understandable, apart from the obvious quality he brings to the table.

ALSO READ:

With Sanu Samson as a primary wicketkeeper-batter, India wanted someone with a similar role as a backup, even better if an LHB to keep the variety. Kishan fits better than any other option in that criteria since Rishabh Pant’s T20 game has not been ideal, and his recent form is too good to ignore.

Ishan Kishan brings previous experience playing in world events, for he was part of India’s 2023 World Cup squad, which also went in his favour. Ultimately, he found his form at the right time, as Gill endured a lean patch, opening the doors for a remarkable comeback for the southpaw.

Powered by belief to do something special in the final ✨



Fueled by "Watch the ball, hit the ball" mantra 🎯



Instilling fearless attitude in the team 🔥



Ishan Kishan relives his & Jharkhand's heroics in historic #SMAT 🏆 – By @jigsactin@IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/VTMbBqnsYd — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 20, 2025

India had the option to select Jitesh Sharma, but that would have left them without any other option in the top order. The only way to include him was by having one of Shubman Gill or Yashasvi Jaiswal as the other top-order batter, since Jitesh specialises in batting in the middle and lower middle order; Kishan fills the top-order and wicketkeeper slot himself.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.