Aman Rao Hits Maiden List A Double Ton, Mayank Agarwal & Shreyas Iyer Shine — Full Roundup of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 Round 6

Following BCCI’s new directives, several big names are featuring in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) 2025-26 and have delivered some stellar performances with the bat and ball, headlined by Aman Rao’s maiden List A double century. Let’s take a look at the top moments of VHT 2025-26 Round 6 on Tuesday, December 6.

Aman Rao Double Ton Headlines the Round

Hyderabad’s Aman Rao delivered the standout performance of the round, hitting a brisk 200 off 154 balls against a quality attack of Bengal, featuring India pacers Mohammed Shami, Akash Deep, and Mukesh Kumar. His innings was laced with 12 fours and 13 sixes at a strike rate of 129.87, which powered his side to a commanding total. This puts the 21-year-old batter in the list of promising batters.

Aman Rao reached his fifty off 65 balls before shifting gears as he brought up his maiden List A hundred in 107 balls in the 38th over, scoring the next 50 runs off just 42 balls. He needed just 31 more balls to convert it into a 150, as he reached the landmark with back-to-back sixes. Aman needed just 20 balls to surge from 150 to 200, completing his double century in a dramatic final over. Notably, the right-hander needed 14 runs off the last three balls to get to a double hundred, and he smashed two sixes and took a double to accomplish the milestone.

Vishnu Vinod Whirlwind Knock Wins Game For Kerala Single-Handedly

Chasing 247, Kerala were reeling at 30 for 2 with prolific batter Sanju Samson and Rohan Kunnummal falling cheaply. But what followed was pure carnage as Vinod unleashed a counter-attack, smashing 162 off just 84 balls, laced with 13 fours and 14 sixes at a strike rate of 192.86, to completely dismantle the Pondicherry bowling unit and win the game single-handedly. This also marked the third fastest 150 by an Indian in List A cricket, racing the milestone off 81 balls. Only Vaibhav Suryavanshi (59) and Dinesh Karthik (80) did it faster. Vinod also became just the third batter to hit 100 sixes in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and moved to second place in the list, surpassing Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Shreyas Iyer Returns to Competitive Cricket With A Bang

In Mumbai’s clash against Himachal Pradesh in Jaipur, Shreyas Iyer, returning to competitive cricket after three months, displayed why he is among the best in the business, hammering 82 off just 53 balls with 10 fours and three sixes at an impressive strike rate of 154.72. His aggressive batting at No. 3 set the tone early as Mumbai posted a commanding total.

Axar Patel, Priyansh Arya and Rinku Singh Lead Batting Brilliance

Dropped from the India ODI squad, Axar Patel, batting at No. 5, once again proved his mettle as an all-rounder for Gujarat, scoring 73 off 60 with eight fours and two towering sixes, maintaining an explosive 121.67 strike rate. His knock proved to be crucial as Gujarat posted a 333-run total on the board.

Extending his stupendous run in domestic cricket, Rinku Singh provided fireworks with a 30-ball 57, striking at 190 with four boundaries and a couple of sixes to give their side the best chance to beat last year’s runners-up Vidarbha.

Delhi opener Priyansh Arya continued his explosive form, smashing 81 off just 41 balls with 12 fours and three sixes at a staggering strike rate of 195.12, giving his side a spectacular victory in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 clash.

Devdutt Padikkal, Mayank Agarwal Deliver at the Top for Karnataka

Karnataka’s opening duo also impressed, as the pair of Devdutt Padikkal and Mayank Agarwal forged a 184-run stand for the opening wicket off just 28.2 overs. After scoring four hundreds in the last five innings, Padikkal missed out on a well-deserved hundred by just eight runs. The southpaw hit a measured 91 off 82 (12 fours, two sixes).

Mayank Agarwal, on the other hand, contributed a solid 100 off 107 balls, featuring no fours and three sixes. With this century, he became the player with the third most hundreds in the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) competition, equalling his partner Padikkal’s tally of 13. This list is led by Maharashtra’s Ankit Bawne and Ruturaj Gaikwad with 15 and 14 tonnes, respectively.

Satyanarayana Raju Shines With the Ball

Among bowlers, Andhra’s PVSN Raju, part of the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025, delivered an inspiring five-wicket haul against Haryana. The left-arm pacer registered figures of 5 for 44 in 9.5 overs, including a maiden, at a 4.47 economy rate. However, despite his spell, Haryana posted a competitive 324 on the board.

Auqib Nabi Continues to Impress

Arguably the most promising seamer in domestic cricket, Auqib Nabi shows no signs of stopping. He once again snapped four wickets for 52 runs off his 10-over spell, including a maiden, with 30 dot balls, highlighting his growth across formats.

Mohammed Shami Continues to Deliver Despite India ODI Squad Snub

The constant ignorance from the BCCI selectors despite consistent performances is affecting veteran pacer Mohammed Shami’s temperament. It can be evident from his inspiring performances. Shami claimed three wickets for 70 in his full quota, using experience and seam movement effectively through the innings as Hyderabad managed only 352/5 despite Aman Rao’s double century.

