Arshdeep Singh Involved in Heated Battle With Daryl Mitchell After His Throw Hits Kiwi Batter During IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final [WATCH]

India pacer Arshdeep Singh and Kiwi batter Daryl Mitchell got involved in a heated battle during the ongoing IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final today (March 8). The incident happened after a throw from Arshdeep Singh off his own bowling hit Mitchell.

On the penultimate ball of the 11th over, Mitchell went for a big shot but could not time and played it straight into the hands of Arshdeep. On collecting the ball, a charged-up Arshdeep Singh took a shy at the wicket but ended up hitting Daryl Mitchell instead.

The Kiwi star got immediately furious and could be seen mouthing words to Arshdeep who turned around and started walking back towards his mark. India skipper Suryakumar Yadav immediately intervened and diffused the situation by talking to the New Zealand batter while the umpire could be seen having a conversation with Arshdeep.

Arshdeep and Daryl, however, shook hands at the end of the over to bury the hatchet.

Arshdeep later revealed, “I apologised to Mitchell and told him sorry. The ball reverse-swung when I threw it and it hit him.”

Speaking about the IND vs NZ game, the Men in Blue are inching closer to scripting history and winning the summit clash. After a stellar batting display where India posted a mammoth total of 255/5 in 20 overs, courtesy of fiery batting displays from Sanju Samson (89 off 46 balls), Abhishek Sharma (52 off 21 balls), and Ishan Kishan (54 off 25), the Indian bowlers also delivered the goods.

India dominated the powerplay, taking three wickets while keeping the NZ scoring rate under 10. The co-hosts of the ICC event continued to build pressure and eked out wickets in regular intervals as they currently dominate the proceedings and inch closer to winning the T20 World Cup 2026 final.

At the time of writing this, the NZ scoreboard read 143/8 in 16.1 overs with Mitchell Santner and Lockie Ferguson currently batting in the middle.

Interestingly, if India manages to win, they will script history by becoming the first team to win the T20 World Cup at home and simultaneously the only team to successfully defend the title.

