Ashwin Defends BCCI, Explains Why Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli Vijay Hazare Trophy Matches Were Not Televised

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli played their first Vijay Hazare Trophy match after a decade.

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has commented on the growing frustration among fans regarding the limited television coverage of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) 2025-26 group-stage clashes, including Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli involved games. Ashwin stated that he understands the disappointment of fans but urges them to consider the logistical challenges faced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The VHT 2025 began on Wednesday, featuring several Indian regular players like former India captains Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who returned to domestic cricket after several years. The veteran star duo added extra excitement to the competition with respective hundreds. However, the VHT 2025 matches, involving Rohit Sharma (Mumbai vs Sikkim) and Virat Kohli (Delhi vs Andhra), were not broadcast or live-streamed.

Ashwin Explains Why Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli VHT Games Were Not Aired

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin recognised the frustration among fans eager to see their heroes, but defended the BCCI with a strong explanation.

“Fans are saying only Elon Musk could stream these matches on X,” Ashwin joked. “Everyone wants to see Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, but their participation was confirmed late. Once the international and domestic schedules are set, broadcasters plan logistics. It’s tough to change that at the last moment,” he explained.

𝗥𝗼𝗵𝗶𝘁 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗺𝗮 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 🍿



1⃣5⃣5⃣ runs

9⃣4⃣ balls

1⃣8⃣ fours

9⃣sixes



Rohit Sharma announced his return to the #VijayHazareTrophy in a grand fashion with a memorable knock against Sikkim 🔥@IDFCFIRSTBank | @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/cuWMUenBou — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 24, 2025

On their VHT return, Rohit Sharma smashed an impressive 155 off just 94 balls for Mumbai against Sikkim, laced with 18 fours and nine sixes. Virat Kohli also followed suit, hammering 131 off 101 balls for Delhi against Andhra, with 14 fours and three maximums. Though live streaming or broadcasting wasn’t available, fans were allowed to watch the clash involving Rohit from the stands. But the Delhi vs Andhra clash, involving Virat Kohli, was played behind closed doors.

Ashwin Calls For Patience Amid Fans Frustration

While Ashwin sympathises with fans, he stressed the reality of Indian domestic cricket and its vast structure.

“I understand the frustration, but there are limits,” he said. “India has the most first-class teams. You can’t show all the matches. Other players also want to show their skills and are vital to the structure. I think we should give a little grace in this situation.”

𝐕𝐢𝐫𝐚𝐭 𝐊𝐨𝐡𝐥𝐢 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 😎



1️⃣3️⃣1️⃣ runs

1️⃣0️⃣1️⃣ balls

1️⃣4️⃣ fours

3️⃣ sixes



A terrific knock from Virat Kohli as he guided Delhi to a 4️⃣-wicket victory against Andhra 👏



He also completed 1️⃣6️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ runs in Men’s List A cricket 🫡 @IDFCFIRSTBank | @imVkohli |… pic.twitter.com/kCfdl3yux1 — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 24, 2025

In the VHT, all 38 teams played on Wednesday, with matches starting simultaneously. While 19 matches were occurring simultaneously, the BCCI only showed two games, similar to the Ranji Trophy and the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT). The matches that were broadcast: Puducherry vs Tamil Nadu in Ahmedabad and Hyderabad vs Uttar Pradesh in Rajkot.

It is understood that the only other game involving Rohit and Virat will not be broadcast either, as broadcasting facilities are set up in only two venues – Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. Notably, the matches held on the ‘B’ ground of the same venues will not be broadcast.

The Matches That Will Be Telecast

Ahmedabad

Dec 24: Puducherry vs Tamil Nadu

Dec 26: Jharkhand vs Rajasthan

Dec 29: Kerala vs Madhya Pradesh

Dec 31: Jharkhand vs Tamil Nadu

Jan 03: Karnataka vs Tripura

Jan 06: Kerala vs Puducherry

Jan 08: Karnataka vs Madhya Pradesh

Rajkot

Dec 24: Hyderabad vs Uttar Pradesh

Dec 26: Assam vs Jammu & Kashmir

Dec 29: Bengal vs Chandigarh

Dec 31: Assam vs Uttar Pradesh

Jan 03: Baroda vs Vidarbha

Jan 06: Bengal vs Hyderabad

Jan 08: Baroda vs Chandigarh

