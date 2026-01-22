‘Creating Tremors’ – Ashwin On Former India Player For His Coaching Style And Leadership

The team has qualified for the final.

Pretoria Capitals, under the coach Sourav Ganguly, have reached the final of SA20 2026. Ravichandran Ashwin took to social media, lauding the former India player.

Ashwin Credits Sourav Ganguly For Coaching Style

After winning five out of 10 games, Pretoria Capitals came second on the points table with 24 points. They beat the two-time champions to reach the summit clash. Playing only their second SA20 final in four seasons, a lot of credit goes to Sourav Ganguly for coaching the team well.

Notably, the former BCCI president has never coached the Indian Cricket Team. He is reckoned as one of the Indian captains who transformed the team during his tenure from 1999 to 2005.

Ashwin took to X (formerly Twitter) to shed light on Ganguly’s efforts.

The veteran spinner quoted the PC coach, “When I write my autobiography, it will create tremors.”

Drawing inspiration, Ashwin went on to applaud Ganguly.

He wrote, “For now, he is creating tremors in South Africa with his Pretoria Capitals team. His leadership has always been inspirational, and this one as a coach is no different. Taking Indian coaching to the world.”

Pretoria Capitals beat Sunrisers Eastern Cape by seven wickets in Qualifier 1 to progress to the SA20 2026 final on January 25 in Cape Town. In four seasons so far, this is the Capitals’ second appearance in the final. During the maiden SA20 2023 season, the Sunrisers thrashed PC to lift the trophy.

