Ashwin Slams ‘Underprepared’ Suryakumar Yadav and Team India After Heavy Loss to South Africa in T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8

Former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin criticised Suryakumar Yadav and Team India for being underprepared after their heavy loss to South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8.

Ashwin Slams Suryakumar Yadav and Team India After 76-Run Defeat

In the match against South Africa in Ahmedabad, which was India first game of the Super 8 stage, the team suffered a heavy 76 run defeat. The loss also ended India 12 match winning streak in T20 World Cups.

Speaking on his YouTube channel Ash ki Baat, Ravichandran Ashwin said that the Indian team was not properly prepared for the match. He explained that South Africa mostly used slower balls against Suryakumar Yadav and other Indian batters, but India did not adjust well to that plan.

Ashwin also said that South Africa deserved full credit. He praised their bowlers for executing their plans perfectly and said their batters showed great composure and played brilliantly under pressure.

“Please do not come for games under-prepared. We were under-prepared for this game because South Africa only bowled slower balls against our batsmen. Suryakumar Yadav faced 22 balls, out of which at least 17-18 were slower balls. Slower balls or full balls. Not a single ball was back of length,” Ashwin said.

“See, credit where it’s due. Give the devil its due credit. South Africa with the ball were exceptional. With the bat, they were unbelievable under pressure,” he added.

🚨 ASHWIN ADVICE TO SURYAKUMAR YADAV 🚨



"Please don't come for games underprepared. We were underprepared for this game because South Africa bowled only slower balls against us. 17 out 22 balls vs Suryakumar Yadav was only slower."



What's your take 🤔 pic.twitter.com/CJtSt2xODK — Richard Kettleborough (@RichKettle07) February 23, 2026

ALSO READ:

South Africa Bowlers Dominate as India Struggle on Slow Pitch

The South African pacers bowled very well, mixing up their pace. Most of the time they bowled slower balls, but they also bowled some fast deliveries. The ball that got Suryakumar Yadav out was bowled at 144 km/h and hit the toe end of the bat, as the ball was not coming onto the bat properly.

Lungi Ngidi didn’t take any wickets, but he bowled so well that he gave away only 15 runs in his spell. It was an excellent performance by the South African bowlers overall.

It looks like India were not prepared for the slow pitch, as their batters struggled to hit the ball. They were bowled out for just 111, hitting only five fours and six sixes.

South Africa were also 20/3 early in their innings, but their middle order-recovered well and finished 187/7 in 20 overs, which was always a strong total in this pitch.

For India, the race to the semi-finals has become difficult. Even if they win their remaining matches against Zimbabwe and West Indies, qualification is not guaranteed because their net run rate took a big hit after the loss to South Africa.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.