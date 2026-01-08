Auqib Nabi, Dhruv Jurel Rescue Their Teams With Centuries, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya Deliver All-Round Show — Full Recap of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Round 7

Sarfaraz Khan scored the fastest half-century by an Indian in List A cricket.

Here’s a look at the standout performances from Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Round 7, where top Indian cricketers, like Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya, alongside Auqib Nabi and Dhruv Jurel, continued to excel under the BCCI’s new guidelines. The day was marked by impressive knocks and inspiring spells, with Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya making headlines.

Ravindra Jadeja All-Round Brilliance

Veteran Ravindra Jadeja put on a fine all-round display against Gujarat, scoring 52 runs off 39 balls, including four fours and two sixes, with a strike rate of 133.33. With the ball, the southpaw claimed three wickets for 62 runs. His left-arm spin was crucial in securing a massive 146-run win.

Ruturaj Gaikwad Rescues Maharashtra After Top-Order Collapse

Dropped from India ODI squad for New Zealand series, Ruturaj Gaikwad once again proved his mettle, showcasing why they call him the backbone of Maharashtra’s batting lineup, scoring a valiant 134 off 131 balls, laced with eight fours and six sixes after his side was reeling at 25/5 at one stage. He reached his fifty in 62 balls and his century in 104.

Dhruv Jurel Game-Changing 123

India wicket-keeper Dhruv Jurel continued his sublime run in domestic cricket, scoring a quick 123 runs off 96 balls for Uttar Pradesh, featuring nine fours and five sixes. His aggressive batting helped his team recover from an early blow and secure a five-wicket win in VHT 2025-26. This was his second century apart from four fifties in the ongoing VHT edition.

Hardik Pandya, Jitesh Sharma Explosive Hitting for Baroda

Vidarbha saw a batting onslaught from Hardik Pandya, who followed his century with a quick-fire 75 runs off just 31 balls, including nine fours and two sixes. Hardik also bagged a wicket for 64 runs off 28 balls. Partnering with him, Jitesh Sharma added to this with 73 runs off 33 balls, featuring eight fours and four sixes. Their finishing touches helped Baroda post a mammoth 391-run total.

Sarfaraz Khan Record-Breaking Fifty

Sarfaraz Khan delivered the most powerful hitting of the round, smashing 62 runs off 20 balls. He raced to fifty off just 16 balls, the joint-fastest fifty by an Indian in List A cricket. His performance showed his skill in white-ball cricket, especially with the upcoming IPL 2026 in mind.

Auqib Nabi All-Round Show

Auqib Nabi of Jammu & Kashmir once again delivered a special spell, snaring three wickets for 56 runs before scoring a match-winning hundred – 114 off 82 balls, including 10 fours and seven sixes at a strike rate of 139.02. His dual performance suggests good things to come, particularly with his IPL 2026 prospects with the Delhi Capitals.

Narayan Jagadeesan Long Innings

Narayan Jagadeesan played a patient innings for Tamil Nadu, hammering 139 runs off 126 balls, with nine fours and five sixes. His knock laid a good foundation, even though Edhen Apple Tom from the other side took 6 wickets for 46 runs as Tamil Nadu won by 77 runs.

Venkatesh Iyer Finishing Touch

Venkatesh Iyer remained unbeaten with 65 runs off 33 balls, hitting four fours and five sixes, to guide Madhya Pradesh to a dominating win with 26.4 balls and seven wickets to spare against Karnataka.

Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma Controlled Bowling

Mohammed Siraj bowled a tight spell for Hyderabad, taking two wickets for just 45 runs, but couldn’t save his side from Auqib Nabi of Jammu & Kashmir’s carnage. Ishant Sharma was equally impressive, taking 3 scalps for 17 runs as Delhi thrashed Haryana by nine wickets.

Sushant Mishra, Mayank Markande Destructive Spells

Sushant Mishra picked up a six-wicket haul for 52 runs in 10 overs for Jharkhand, while Mayank Markande, who was traded to the Mumbai Indians ahead of the IPL 2026, snapped four wickets for 31 runs in 5.2 overs for Punjab, powering Punjab to a one-wicket win against heavyweights Mumbai in a low-scoring thriller.

Harsh Dubey Bowls Economical Spell

Harsh Dubey bowled one of the standout spells of round seven, conceding just 16 runs off his eight overs and picking up a wicket, bowling 36 dot balls. His spell helped Vidarbha to control the flow of runs as other bowlers claimed wickets at regular intervals.

Shivang Kumar, Edhen Apple Tom Deliver Inspiring Spells

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) recruit Shivang Kumar’s bowling was key for Madhya Pradesh’s impressive win, as he picked up five wickets for 45 runs, with 35 dot balls and an economy of 4.50. On the other hand, Edhen Apple Tom of Kerala claimed six wickets for 46 runs in just nine overs, with an economy of 5.11 and 23 dot balls. His fast bowling and swing caused a big problem for the other team, leading to their top batters failing.

Ramandeep Singh & Nitish Kumar Reddy Score Impressive Fifties

Ramandeep Singh played a steady innings, scoring 72 runs from 74 balls, decorated with five fours and three sixes, striking at 97.30. He was able to keep the score ticking over and hit boundaries when needed, which eventually played a vital role in Punjab’s one-run victory.

Nitish Reddy showed his skill in both batting and bowling. He scored a steady 54 runs from 61 balls, hitting 6 fours, and then bowled 3 overs for only 17 runs without taking a wicket as Andhra won by five wickets against Services. This all-round performance may push his case for inclusion in India playing XI in the New Zealand ODI series.

