Axar Patel Covers an Impressive 24m To Take Backward Running Catch of Harry Brook in IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal [WATCH]

India all-rounder Axar Patel pulled off an exceptional piece of fielding during the IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal today (March 5). Axar’s heroics got India the big wicket of England captain Harry Brook, who had to walk back to the pavilion cheaply for 7 off six balls.

The incident happened on the first ball of the fifth over during England’s powerplay. Jasprit Bumrah bowled a slowed delivery, rolling his fingers across the seam and completely outfoxed Harry Brook. Brook went early into the shot and the bottom hand came off as he lobbed it into the sky. Axar Patel however, was extremely aware and started his movement backwards immediately, and covered an impressive 24m from point to complete the diving catch to perfection.

Axar remained on the ground after taking the blinder as Ishan Kishan jumped on him while the other Indian players gathered in celebration of the fantastic effort.

Watch the video of the dismissal below.

"Bapu tari fielding kamal che!" 🔥



Out of words for that sensational catch by Axar Patel to end Harry Brook’s stay at the crease! 👏



Catch of the tournament? 🤔



ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup | Semi-final 2 | #INDvENG | LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/L2OuYBUDbL pic.twitter.com/qFwnou3pCo — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 5, 2026

Axar Patel makes impact with the ball too in IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal

Not just in the field, Axar Patel contributed with the ball as well. Introduced in the eighth over of the England innings, Axar got a breakthrough in his very first over of the match. The dynamic left-hander started by conceding two consecutive sixes off Tom Banton but eventually had the last laugh, cleaning up the English batter on the third ball. With the wicket, England lost their fourth wicket as the odds got more difficult for them.

At the time of writing this report, the England scoreboard read 95/4 in 7.3 overs with Jacob Bethell and Will Jacks currently batting in the middle.

Earlier, after being put to bat first, India put up an explosive batting show, courtesy of Sanju Samson’s 89 off 42 balls, comprising eight boundaries and seven sixes at a fiery strike rate of 211.90. Shivam Dube too, once again delivered with the bat with a quickfire 43 off 25 as the Men in Blue posted a towering 253/7 in 20 overs – their second-highest total in a T20 World Cup and fourth overall.

Axar Patel, Shivam Dube take stunning relay catch

Axar Patel once again contributed in a stunning fielding effort, combining with Shivam Dube to take an impeccable relay catch of Will Jacks on the 14th over.

Watch the video of the catch below.

Axar Patel just pulled off a catch every bit as good as Surya's famous last-over stunner in the 2024 T20 final.



But stats will show this as Shivam Dube’s catch. #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/orXzDvo4TU — Jitendra Jain (@JitendraJain_) March 5, 2026

