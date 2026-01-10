Axar Patel Reveals Instruction From Team When Asked To Bat up the Order in White-Ball Cricket.

Axar Patel often bats in the middle order for India.

India all-rounder Axar Patel has lately contributed heavily with both bat and ball, and his batting role has especially been pronounced than before. He consistently bats up in the order and takes down spinners, something that helped India win the T20 World Cup 2024.

In an interview with the Times of India (TOI), Axar explained that he doesn’t see himself as a floater whenever he bats in the top order but rather plays as a specialist batter. The team has asked him not to accelerate blindly or take down spinners only.

“If I’ve been sent up the order, that means the team trusts me, and I have the talent to perform this role. When I go out to bat, I don’t think I am a floater. The team management tells me that I’m not sent to blindly accelerate the scoring or play out a difficult spell or target a particular spinner. I am given a role like any other specialist batter.”

Axar Patel set to play a vital role for India in T20 World Cup 2026

With Ravindra Jadeja no longer part of the T20I setup, Axar Patel becomes India’s most important all-rounder in the spin-bowling department, and his performances will be vital in the home T20 World Cup. India also have Washington Sundar, but Axar remains the primary spin-bowling all-rounder in this format.

His role will be to bowl tight areas and support Varun Chakravarthy, who will act as the wicket-taker. Additionally, the team will promote him to take down spinners from time to time, a role he has aced recently.

Under Gautam Gambhir, India have shown a tendency to maintain the LHB-RHB combination, and Axar Patel brings the LHB variety. Additionally, his pace game has also improved in recent times, which makes his batting value all the more crucial on Indian pitches, where pacers often bowl shorter lengths once the early movement fades.

