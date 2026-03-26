BCCI Announces India Schedule for 2026-27 Home Season, Venues for Border-Gavaskar Trophy Revealed

India's 2026-27 home season features 22 fixtures across 17 venues, including the BGT series.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has recently announced the men’s schedule for the upcoming 2026-27 home season. The action on home soil kicks off with the limited-overs tour of the West Indies in September 2026 and runs till the highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) series in February 2027. Fans can find the entire India schedule for the 2026-27 home season here.

India Schedule for 2026-27 Home Season

India will begin their 2026-27 home season in September with three 50-over fixtures against the Caribbeans, followed by a five-match T20I series. Next up, Sri Lanka will visit the World T20 champions in December for three ODIs and as many 20-over matches.

The Men in Blue will then take on Zimbabwe in a historical three-ODI series, starting from January 3, as the side are set to host the opposition after a long gap of 25 years. The last time they visited the Indian shores, the hosts had claimed both the Test and ODI series by 2-0 and 3-2, respectively.

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However, the home season will come to an end with the much-awaited red-ball action in the BGT 2026-27. The five Tests will take place across Nagpur, Chennai, Guwahati, Ranchi, and Ahmedabad from January 21 to March 3, 2027.

West Indies Tour of India

DATE MATCH VENUE September 27 1st ODI Trivandrum September 30 2nd ODI Guwahati October 3 3rd ODI New Chandigarh October 6 1st T20I Lucknow October 9 2nd T20I Ranchi October 11 3rd T20I Indore October 14 4th T20I Hyderabad October 17 5th T20I Bengaluru

Sri Lanka Tour of India

DATE MATCH VENUE December 13 1st ODI Delhi December 16 2nd ODI Bengaluru December 19 3rd ODI Ahmedabad December 22 1st T20I Rajkot December 24 2nd T20I Cuttack December 27 3rd T20I Pune

Zimbabwe Tour of India

DATE MATCH VENUE January 3 1st ODI Kolkata January 6 2nd ODI Hyderabad January 9 3rd ODI Mumbai

Australia Tour of India

DATE MATCH VENUE January 21 1st Test Nagpur January 29 2nd Test Chennai February 11 3rd Test Guwahati February 19 4th Test Ranchi February 27 5th Test Ahmedabad

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