BCCI Announces India Schedule for 2026-27 Home Season, Venues for Border-Gavaskar Trophy Revealed

India's 2026-27 home season features 22 fixtures across 17 venues, including the BGT series.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has recently announced the men’s schedule for the upcoming 2026-27 home season. The action on home soil kicks off with the limited-overs tour of the West Indies in September 2026 and runs till the highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) series in February 2027. Fans can find the entire India schedule for the 2026-27 home season here.
India will begin their 2026-27 home season in September with three 50-over fixtures against the Caribbeans, followed by a five-match T20I series. Next up, Sri Lanka will visit the World T20 champions in December for three ODIs and as many 20-over matches.
The Men in Blue will then take on Zimbabwe in a historical three-ODI series, starting from January 3, as the side are set to host the opposition after a long gap of 25 years. The last time they visited the Indian shores, the hosts had claimed both the Test and ODI series by 2-0 and 3-2, respectively.
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However, the home season will come to an end with the much-awaited red-ball action in the BGT 2026-27. The five Tests will take place across Nagpur, Chennai, Guwahati, Ranchi, and Ahmedabad from January 21 to March 3, 2027.
|DATE
|MATCH
|VENUE
|September 27
|1st ODI
|Trivandrum
|September 30
|2nd ODI
|Guwahati
|October 3
|3rd ODI
|New Chandigarh
|October 6
|1st T20I
|Lucknow
|October 9
|2nd T20I
|Ranchi
|October 11
|3rd T20I
|Indore
|October 14
|4th T20I
|Hyderabad
|October 17
|5th T20I
|Bengaluru
|DATE
|MATCH
|VENUE
|December 13
|1st ODI
|Delhi
|December 16
|2nd ODI
|Bengaluru
|December 19
|3rd ODI
|Ahmedabad
|December 22
|1st T20I
|Rajkot
|December 24
|2nd T20I
|Cuttack
|December 27
|3rd T20I
|Pune
|DATE
|MATCH
|VENUE
|January 3
|1st ODI
|Kolkata
|January 6
|2nd ODI
|Hyderabad
|January 9
|3rd ODI
|Mumbai
|DATE
|MATCH
|VENUE
|January 21
|1st Test
|Nagpur
|January 29
|2nd Test
|Chennai
|February 11
|3rd Test
|Guwahati
|February 19
|4th Test
|Ranchi
|February 27
|5th Test
|Ahmedabad
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