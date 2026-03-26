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BCCI Announces India Schedule for 2026-27 Home Season, Venues for Border-Gavaskar Trophy Revealed
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BCCI Announces India Schedule for 2026-27 Home Season, Venues for Border-Gavaskar Trophy Revealed

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: March 26, 2026
2 min read

India's 2026-27 home season features 22 fixtures across 17 venues, including the BGT series.

BCCI Announces India Schedule for 2026-27 Home Season, Venues for Border-Gavaskar Trophy Revealed

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has recently announced the men’s schedule for the upcoming 2026-27 home season. The action on home soil kicks off with the limited-overs tour of the West Indies in September 2026 and runs till the highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) series in February 2027. Fans can find the entire India schedule for the 2026-27 home season here.

India Schedule for 2026-27 Home Season

India will begin their 2026-27 home season in September with three 50-over fixtures against the Caribbeans, followed by a five-match T20I series. Next up, Sri Lanka will visit the World T20 champions in December for three ODIs and as many 20-over matches.

The Men in Blue will then take on Zimbabwe in a historical three-ODI series, starting from January 3, as the side are set to host the opposition after a long gap of 25 years. The last time they visited the Indian shores, the hosts had claimed both the Test and ODI series by 2-0 and 3-2, respectively.

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However, the home season will come to an end with the much-awaited red-ball action in the BGT 2026-27. The five Tests will take place across Nagpur, Chennai, Guwahati, Ranchi, and Ahmedabad from January 21 to March 3, 2027.

West Indies Tour of India

DATEMATCHVENUE
September 271st ODITrivandrum
September 302nd ODIGuwahati
October 33rd ODINew Chandigarh
October 61st T20ILucknow
October 92nd T20IRanchi
October 113rd T20IIndore
October 144th T20IHyderabad
October 175th T20IBengaluru

Sri Lanka Tour of India

DATEMATCHVENUE
December 131st ODIDelhi
December 162nd ODIBengaluru
December 193rd ODIAhmedabad
December 221st T20IRajkot
December 242nd T20ICuttack
December 273rd T20IPune

Zimbabwe Tour of India

DATEMATCHVENUE
January 31st ODIKolkata
January 62nd ODIHyderabad
January 93rd ODIMumbai

Australia Tour of India

DATE MATCHVENUE
January 211st TestNagpur
January 292nd TestChennai
February 113rd TestGuwahati
February 194th TestRanchi
February 275th TestAhmedabad

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