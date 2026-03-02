BCCI Appoints Zaheer Khan To Lead Special Fast-Bowling Camps at CoE

Zaheer Khan has previously worked with Indian team.

The BCCI has roped in Zaheer Khan to prepare the next generation of fast bowlers in India. According to The Times of India (TOI), the former left-arm pacer will hold specialised training camps at the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in the first week of March.

“A batch of fast bowlers has been invited from state associations for a special fast-bowling camp from Feb 28- March 2 at CoE in Bengaluru under the tutelage of Zaheer. Head of cricket at CoE VVS Laxman has taken keen interest in this initiative,” a BCCI source told TOI.

Currently, the CoE doesn’t have a fast-bowling coach after Troy Cooley’s stint ended in December last year. The BCCI had invited applications for the role, but Zaheer’s confirmation in a full-time job remains to be seen, as it will require him to stay away from his family for an extended period.

India’s pace resources are at an all-time low, with options across formats being very limited, and its consequences have been visible now and then, especially in Tests. Hence, the BCCI would expect Zaheer to work extensively on improving the skills of fast bowlers across the country and make them India-ready ahead of crucial assignments in every format.

Zaheer Khan coaching experience in IPL

Zaheer Khan has been actively involved in various coaching roles, particularly in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He was initially appointed as India’s bowling consultant in 2017 under Ravi Shastri’s support staff, serving on a tour-to-tour basis rather than in a long-term role.

Later, he moved to Mumbai Indians as Director of Cricket in 2018 and was eventually promoted to Global Head of Cricket Development in 2022. MI won two IPL titles during this period, along with ample success in other T20 leagues.

In August 2024, Zaheer was appointed as the mentor of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and served in the role for the 2025 season. However, this stint was short, as LSG parted ways with him after a disappointing run, where they finished seventh on the points table.

Still, he remains one of the best cricketing minds in the bowling arena, with proven credentials as a bowler and coach. Since Virat Kohli’s removal as Test captain, India have had issues with sustained consistency in the pace bowling department, and the BCCI would want Zaheer Khan to work on enhancing primary skills and give more options to the national team.

