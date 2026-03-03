BCCI Hints at Maiden India Call-Up for Delhi Capitals Pacer After Stellar Domestic Season

Delhi Capitals (DC) pacer Auqib Nabi has been enjoying a stellar form in domestic cricket. Bought for a lucrative amount of INR 8 crore at the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) auction, the Jammu & Kashmir pacer was one of the key architects behind the side’s maiden win during the Ranji Trophy 2025.

Nabi finished as the top wicket-taker in the season, snaring 60 wickets in just 10 games at an impressive average of 12.56, comprising 2 four-fers and seven five-wicket hauls. Now, following his recent exploits, which included a clinical fifer in the final against Karnataka, BCCI has hinted at a maiden call-up for the speedster.

Echoing on the same lines, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said while speaking to TOI,

“He has played very well. His contribution has been major to the success of the team. He took five wickets in the quarter-final, five wickets in the semi-final and left nothing in the final. His spell changed the final. So, everybody is taking note of it.We have entrusted our selectors to be present at each and every Ranji Trophy game. In the final and in other matches, our selectors were present. I am sure they have done their job well. He was already in the limelight. The selectors will take a call.”

ALSO READ:

Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 recruit Auqib Nabi in sublime form

The Delhi Capitals star has been one of the standout performers in India’s domestic scene in the recent past. In the previous Ranji Trophy season, he claimed 44 wickets, finishing as the second-highest wicket-taker. He also made headlines in the 2025 Duleep Trophy as well, becoming one of the few Indian bowlers to take four wickets in four balls in first-class cricket.

In the ongoing season, Auqib Nabi has delivered the goods with the ball across all formats. He has been the leading wicket-taker for J&K in white-ball formats as well – in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT 2025) and the VHT 2025-26. The 29-year-old took 15 wickets in 7 innings at an impressive average of 13.26 and a tidy economy of 7.41 in SMAT while he has already managed 14 scalps in 7 games in the domestic 50-over tournament.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.