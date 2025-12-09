Bowlers With 100 or More Wickets in All Formats: Jasprit Bumrah Becomes First Indian To Achieve Unique Feat

He also became the second Indian to breach 100-wicket mark in T20I cricket.

The game of cricket has evolved significantly over time, and players have adapted very quickly to its changing nature. While all three different formats – Test cricket, One Day Internationals (ODI), and Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) – require different skillsets, only a few have managed to excel in it and achieve an incredible feat, claiming 100+ wickets in each format.

Now, India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah scripted history by etching his name into history books, becoming the only fifth player to enter the list of bowlers with 100 or more wickets in all formats, joining the elite club of legendary cricketers also featuring Tim Southee, Lasith Malinga, Shakib Al Hasan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi. Bumrah also became the first-ever Indian bowler to achieve the historic milestone.

He was one wicket short before the IND vs SA 1st T20 and he reached the milestone, taking the scalp of Dewald Brevis in the match.

Lasith Malinga

Legendary Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga is largely credited with revolutionising bowling, particularly in the death overs of white-ball cricket, thanks to his unique action, amazing accuracy, and impeccable skills. Known for his pinpoint Yorkers and deceptive, loopy slower balls, Malinga’s career spanned nearly 16 years, during which he amassed a whopping 548 wickets across formats and became the first player to enter the bowlers with 100 or more wickets in all formats list.

Lasith Malinga created history on this 4 years ago…!!!



He became the first bowler in history to pick up 4 wickets in 4 balls in both ODIs and T20is. It was his 5th international hat-trick – the GOAT from Sri Lanka! pic.twitter.com/gNY6tJVZyB — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 6, 2023

Malinga, who announced his Test retirement in April 2011, citing focus on T20Is and ODIs, snared 101 wickets in only 30 wickets, underlining his ability to adapt to the conditions and formats. In ODIs, the right-arm quick took 338 wickets, including eight five-fors, and remains the only bowler to take three hat-tricks. His T20I record is also exceptional, bagging 107 wickets in just 84 matches, earning status as a pioneer of T20 bowling.

Shakib Al Hasan

The former Bangladesh captain, Shakib Al Hasan, has been Bangladesh’s talisman across all formats, and his impact goes beyond his bowling. Shakib holds the record for taking the most wickets for Bangladesh, having accumulated 317 wickets in ODIs, 149 in T20Is, and 246 in Test cricket. These stupendous numbers earned him in the list of bowlers with 100 or more wickets in all formats. His left-arm orthodox spin, coupled with exceptional control over line and length, and great tactical acumen, has put his name among the best all-rounders in world cricket.

Tim Southee

The former New Zealand seamer Tim Southee was one of the most consistent performers across all formats. Southee is also the leading wicket-taker for New Zealand in the shortest format. His overall wicket tally of 747 wickets includes 389 in Tests, 221 in ODIs, and 164 in T20Is, finding a place in a unique list of bowlers with 100 or more wickets in all formats. The right-arm pacer’s ability to swing the ball both ways and vary his pace has troubled batters worldwide. While he retired from international cricket last year, Southee finished as one of the most celebrated pacers in New Zealand cricket. His longevity, having played 100+ matches across formats, is a testament to his fitness, skills, strong game awareness, and hunger to excel.

Tim Southee 7-64 in 24 overs

2nd Test 2012 Bengaluru bbb pic.twitter.com/K47Jb1l18Q — Cric Gold Alt (@Cricsgoldy11) December 7, 2025

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Shaheen Shah Afridi has been leading Pakistan’s pace attack across formats at the age of 25. He has shown incredible skills, talent, and ability to thrive under pressure with 325 wickets across formats – 121 in Tests, 135 in ODIs, and exactly 126 in T20Is, securing a spot in bowlers with 100 or more wickets in all formats list.

With his left-arm pace, Afridi adds a different dimension to Pakistan’s pace attack and offers overs across all phases, particularly with the new ball and at the death. His early success across formats is a testament to his skills and generational talent, boasting the ability to pose threats for batters with his genuine pace and swing, making him an exciting prospect for the future of cricket.

Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah, who has already claimed 234 wickets in Tests and 149 in ODIs, reached the 100-wicket mark in T20I cricket during the IND vs SA 1st T20I in Cuttack and became the second Indian bowler after Arshdeep Singh. Since his debut, Bumrah has been India’s go-to man and is arguably the best all-format bowler in the current era. His unorthodox action, outstanding control, ability to adapt conditions quickly, and outsmart the batters, Bumrah represents the modern seamers. A boasting average of less than 24 across formats isn’t an easy task, but Bumrah is maintaining it for a long time, which is a testament to his talent and skills.

