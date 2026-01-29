Cheteshwar Pujara Turns Aggressor With a Blistering 99 in World Legends Pro T20 2026.

Cheteshwar Pujara was the top-scorer in the game.

Former India batter Cheteshwar Pujara played a terrific knock in the World Legends Pro T20 League 2026 fixture between Dubai Royals and Gurugram Thunders in Goa. He is generally not known for T20 batting, but showed his aggressive game in a league full of veteran and retired players.

Pujara scored 99 runs in 60 deliveries, including 14 boundaries and a maximum, at a strike rate of 165. 62.62% of his runs came via fours and sixes, and he scored 50.25% of the team’s runs alone.

Cheteshwar Pujara opened the innings and batted till the final over to end as the leading run-scorer from either side in the contest, even though he would be gutted not to complete his century. Overall, he has 115 runs at a strike rate of 157.53 across two innings in the tournament.

Gurugram Thunders lose despite Cheteshwar Pujara’s brilliance

Despite a fabulous knock from Cheteshwar Pujara, Gurugram Thunders lost the fixture against Dubai Royals by 3 runs. Piyush Chawla bowled a fantastic final over to help his team win out of nowhere.

Had Pujara not been dismissed on the third delivery, he would have completed his century and taken his team over the line. But other batters couldn’t complete the task in the end.

Still, it was a wonderful knock from the former India batter, who has hardly been recognised as a T20 batter. This tournament has allowed him to play a different role, and Pujara looked comfortable throughout.

