Corbin Bosch Takes Terrific Running Catch Despite Colliding With Keshav Maharaj To Dismiss Abhishek Sharma in IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2026 Clash [WATCH].

Corbin Bosch completed a fine catch.

Corbin Bosch took a sensational running catch to dismiss Abhishek Sharma in the T20 World Cup 2026 clash between India and South Africa. He collided with Keshav Maharaj but ensured not to drop the catch.

Marco Jansen bowled a slower delivery on the off-stump line, to which Abhishek Sharma tried to loft towards the on-side region. However, he couldn’t get the timing right, and the ball went high in the air towards the wide long-on.

Corbin Bosch, running to his right from mid-wicket, and Keshav Maharaj, starting from mid-on, ran towards the ball, with the former reaching there and grabbing it in time. However, he collided with Maharaj, but did well to hold onto it close to his chest, even when he was slightly off-balance.

Maharaj was injured a bit in the process, but his injury wasn’t severe enough to keep him out of action, and Bosch did the right thing by taking the catch himself. He was running backwards but kept his eyes on the ball and completed a superb grab to stun India in front of a packed crowd in Ahmedabad.

Corbin Bosch’s superb catch extends Abhishek Sharma’s poor run at T20 World Cup 2026

Corbin Bosch ensured Abhishek Sharma was again out cheaply, even if not on a duck this time. He could only score 15 runs in 12 balls, including one boundary and a maximum, at a strike rate of 125.

More importantly, the southpaw looked in all sorts of trouble during his brief stay, and his form never looked convincing. Abhishek came into the game on the back of three ducks, and his idea to apply himself at the crease didn’t work out.

Meanwhile, Marco Jansen, who has developed a unique slower delivery that looks like a knuckle ball, used his variation precisely to get him. He had beaten him with his pace earlier in the innings and showed all his tricks to remove the prized batter who could have taken the game away.

This deck is not as flat as previous ones in Ahmedabad, and the Proteas pacers were accurate with their lines and lengths right from the start and hardly gave anything. Indian batters crumbled under pressure and kept losing their wickets one after another.

