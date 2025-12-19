Decimation Mode! Sanju Samson Injures Umpire, Hardik Pandya Muscles Delivery Into Cameraman During IND vs SA 5th T20I [WATCH]

The Indian batters looked to take on the attack right from the word go in the ongoing IND vs SA 5th T20I today (December 19) as they aim to seal the five-match series against the Proteas.

Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson, who earned his place back in the India Playing XI at the top of the order after Shubman Gill was ruled out due to injury, gave a testament to his batting prowess by registering a quickfire 22-ball 37 and gave India a flying start.

It was during Samson’s innings during the ninth over of the match that he tried to hit one straight down the ground but failed to find the required elevation. The ball headed straight into the hands of bowler Donovan Ferreira who couldn’t hold onto it and it deflected and hit umpire Rohan Pandit on his knee. Given the power of the shot, the impact was brutal as Pandit eventually fell down to the ground before being attended by medics.

Watch the video of the incident below.

That one must have hurt. 🩹@IamSanjuSamson times this one sweetly and the ball rockets off the bowlers hand and umpire Rohan Pandit cops a nasty blow to his shin. 🫣😵‍💫#INDvSA 5th T20I | LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/adG06ykx8o pic.twitter.com/T4XdtqK9jA — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 19, 2025

Pandit wasn’t the only casualty of the night with Hardik Pandya also ending up hitting a cameraman with his explosive batting. On the second ball of the 12th over, his first of the match, Pandya announced his arrival with a lofted drive for six. Unfortunately, the ball hit the cameraman at long off, prompting the Indian physio to come and treat him.

Watch it below.

