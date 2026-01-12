Devdutt Padikkal, Karun Nair Continue Dream Run in MUM vs KAR, Sameer Rizvi Shines With 88* in UP vs SAU — Full Recap Of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Quarter-finals Day 1

Both the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 quarter-finals in the form of MUM vs KAR & UP vs SAU displayed some good performances.

The quarter-finals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 are underway as the top eight teams battle it out for four spots. While Mumbai locked horns with Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh competed against Saurashtra in the first two quarter-finals. Here’s the complete round-up of the top performers from MUM vs KAR and UP vs SAU fixtures in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 quarter-finals.

Devdutt Padikkal Stands Tall For Karnataka, Again!

Even though it was the quarter-final of the 50-over domestic competition, for Devdutt Padikkal, it was just another game of cricket. The youngster from Karnataka showcased another brilliant knock, putting up a show for Karnataka in their run-chase of 255.

With 640 runs in the tournament in just seven matches (before the quarter-final), Padikkal is at the top of the run-scoring charts of the tournament with an average of 91.43. The left-handed batter is surely making a case for himself in List A cricket.

Karun Nair Amongst the Runs Once More

The right-handed batter started the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 season on a fantastic note, with a 130 against Kerala in their very second match. Karun Nair then also followed it up with a fifty-plus score in the group stages. However, he is making it count once again in the MUM vs KAR fixture.

Karun Nair stitched a 100+ partnership with Devdutt Padikkal, who has hit a purple patch in the tournament so far. Karun had got starts in the previous games, but he was not able to convert them into big totals. That being said, this knock should do him a world of good.

Shams Mulani’s 86 Guides Mumbai To 254-8 in MUM vs KAR

It would be safe to say, that Mumbai had their backs against the wall in the first innings. They were restricted to 60/4 by Karnataka when Shams Mulani walked in to bat. However, the left-handed all-rounder guided Mumbai to a competitive total of 254-8 with a reliable 86.

Mulani is no mug with the bat, and Mumbai have seen glimpses of his talent for many of the past seasons. In 62 List A games, Mulani has 739 runs with two fifties under his belt, and has accumulated massive runs in First-class cricket too.

Sameer Rizvi Stars With 88* in UP vs SAU

Uttar Pradesh batted first against Saurashtra in the second quarter-final of the tournament, and Sameer Rizvi played a crucial role in taking their score past the 300-run mark. The Delhi Capitals (DC) star notched up an unbeaten 88 against Saurashtra.

