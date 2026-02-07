Devdutt Padikkal Reveals How He Adapts to Different Batting Roles and Improving Spin Game Amid Recent India Test Setbacks

“You have to show that you belong.” That was a straightforward response by Devdutt Padikkal when asked about the lack of consistent opportunities in the Indian cricket team. In a country like India, where the competition for a place in the Indian playing XI is very, very tough, talent alone doesn’t ensure a long career. You need to score consistently and be lucky enough to find a place in the squad, but to keep reminding everyone why you should stay.

Domestic Consistency of Devdutt Padikkal But Limited India Opportunities

The 25-year-old has been one of the most steady performers in domestic cricket over the past few seasons. Devdutt Padikkal made his India debut in 2021 in T20I cricket, but the southpaw has played only a few matches at the international level.

“It’s not easy to get a longer run. You have to work hard. Hopefully I’ll get that long run,” Devdutt Padikkal told Hindustan Times on the sidelines of Ranji Trophy 2025-26 quarterfinal.

Runs in Indian domestic cricket do not guarantee a spot in Team India. DDP is currently facing tough competition from the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, for an India spot in white-ball cricket, and with Dhruv Jurel and Sai Sudharsan in Tests.

And Devdutt Padikkal understands this as much as anybody else. The left-hander averages an impressive 82.23 in List-A cricket, with 725 runs at 90.62 in Karnataka’s journey to the semifinals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26. But still, an ODI cap remains out of his reach.

The domestic statistics of Devdutt Padikkal support his point. He averaged 82.23 in List-A cricket and had a standout Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, scoring 725 runs at an average of 90.62 as Karnataka reached the semifinals. Despite these outstanding numbers, Padikkal has not been able to break through the doors yet to make his ODI debut. In first-class cricket, Padikkal scored 812 runs at an average of 81.20 in the 2023-24 season, and he followed that with a half-century on his Test debut against England in Dharamshala, though he has played only two Tests so far.

ALSO READ:

Devdutt Padikkal Identifies Spin as Key Area Amid India Home Test Struggles

However, Devdutt Padikkal now boasts a strong chance to make the cut into the India Test squad. With India facing a challenging period in home Tests in the last 12+ years, having lost five of their last seven matches, including whitewashes against New Zealand and reigning world champions South Africa, Padikkal has pointed out that improving against spin is a key focus area.

“In my latest innings, I’ve felt there are things I need to work on. Especially playing spin, considering what we’ve been going through as an Indian side,” added Devdutt Padikkal.

India’s recent problems have been particularly evident against spin bowling. Since the New Zealand series, Indian batters have averaged below expectations against spin at home, while opposing spinners have performed equally well or better, adding to the team’s unusual slump in home conditions. This came after India’s 12-year dominance at home, having not lost a single series from 2012 to 2024.

Adapting Across Formats and Roles to Stay in Selection Contention

Devdutt Padikkal has also discussed the challenge of adjusting to different batting roles across teams and formats. He bats at No. 3 for India in Tests and for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL, while he opens the innings or bats in the middle order for Karnataka based on team requirement and combination.

“When you bat in different formats, you learn to bat in different positions,” he said. “The turnaround time can be very short, which makes it tough, but in India, there can be no excuses.”

Despite having limited international chances, Devdutt Padikkal continues to perform well in domestic cricket. He played a crucial role in RCB’s first IPL title in 2025, scoring 247 runs at a strike rate of 150.60. He recently led Karnataka in a successful chase against Punjab in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26, making an unbeaten 120 in his first match as captain.

As the competition for batting spots remains fierce, Devdutt Padikkal’s focus on adaptability and technical improvement shows his commitment to staying in contention for future selection.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.