Discarded India Pacer Takes Five Wicket Haul in Ranji Trophy 2025–26 Final, Pushes for Test Recall

Discarded India pacer Prasidh Krishna, representing Karnataka, took a five wicket haul in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final against Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) at the KSCA Hubli Cricket Ground.

Prasidh Krishna shines with five wickets as J&K post 584

In the match, Jammu and Kashmir batted first and posted a total of 584. For Karnataka, their main pacer Prasidh Krishna stepped up and took five wickets. He bowled 34.1 overs, conceded 98 runs, and picked up five wickets. His scalps included Qamran Iqbal, Yawer Hassan, Abdul Samad, Abid Mushtaq, and Auqib Nabi Dar. Every other bowler, apart from Karun Nair, took one wicket each, but Prasidh bowled really well and claimed the key wickets.

For J&K, Shubham Pundir scored a century, while half centuries from skipper Paras Dogra, Abdul Samad, Kanhaiya Wadhawan, and Abid Mushtaq helped them post the big total.

Strong domestic form keeps Prasidh Krishna in contention for India Test return

In the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season so far, he has played four matches and, in seven innings, has picked up 16 wickets, including a five wicket haul.

After having a stellar IPL 2025, Prasidh Krishna was called up for the England Test series. He played three matches and took 14 wickets. Although he picked up wickets, he conceded a lot of runs at an economy rate of 4.94, which is quite high in Test cricket. Since then, he has not played a Test match for India.

However, with this form in domestic cricket, he might catch the attention of the selectors. The next series is in August 2026, and there is still some time left. If he continues this form and performs well in the IPL, he could be selected. For that series, the selectors might prefer more spinners and pacers as that will be against Sri Lanka away, so he could also be in contention for the New Zealand series in October.

Since December 2023, when he made his Test debut, Prasidh Krishna has played only six Test matches. In 11 innings, he has taken 22 wickets, including two four wicket hauls. Both four wicket hauls came during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025. During the Oval Test, he picked up 4/62 in the first innings and 4/126 in the second innings. His performance helped India win the match by just six runs and level the five match series 2-2.

