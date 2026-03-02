‘Don’t Believe in Data’ – Gautam Gambhir Hits Back for Being Accused of Favouring Matchups After India Qualify for T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal

India coach Gautam Gambhir responded to the criticism surrounding his dependence on data and matchups for team selections after the Men in Blue confirmed their T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal berth with a win in the IND vs WI Super 8 clash today (March 1). For the unversed, recently former India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) cricketers Subramanium Badrinath and Laxmipathy Balaji had put Gambhir under the radar for dropping Axar Patel from the side following India’s loss in their opening Super 8 match against South Africa.

With the Proteas fielding three left-handers in their top five, the team management opted for off-spinner Washington Sundar instead of Axar but the move failed as Sundar remained returned wicketless and was only used for a couple of overs. The former cricketer duo cited the over-reliance on data in the decision-making process and highlighted that it affected overall strategy as well, something that ‘even an analyst can do.’

Gautam Gambhir responds to accusations of favouring matchups

Nevertheless, Gambhir found the opportune moment to give his reply, after Sanju Samson, a player who the Indian coach has backed relentlessly, fired with an unbeaten 97* in the must-win game against West Indies and propelled India to the last four.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Gautam Gambhir said, “I don’t believe in data. It’s about instincts in this format. Not many teams have the quality of players and that luxury we have. It’s about doing job for the team.”

Despite not being a first-choice name in the India playing XI coming into the ICC event, Sanju Samson gave a tremendous display of his batting prowess in the IND vs WI match and stepped up when India needed him the most.

With Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan being the preferred opening pair, Sanju played just one game during the group stages. However, inconsistent showing from the openers forced the management to bring back Sanju at the cost of Rinku Singh, who has also looked lacklustre in the tournament.

Sanju’s 97* stands as the highest-ever score by an Indian in a successful T20 World Cup chase as Suryakumar Yadav & Co now gear up for their semifinal clash against England next on March 5.

